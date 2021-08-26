Their most commercially successful albums and their stories

A lot has happened in Ariana Grande’s life since she was a Disney star. In the meantime, she has not only released five very successful studio albums with which she toured across the globe, but was finally awarded a Grammy in the category “Best Pop Vocal Album” for SWEETENER in 2019 after numerous previous nominations. Here you can find the three most successful albums of the pop singer sorted according to sold copies.

3. THANK U, NEXT (2019)

Although THANK U, NEXT can boast numerous single chart successes, Ariana Grande’s fifth studio album “only” makes it to number 3 on this list. The album, which was released by Republic Records in 2019, was recorded at a time when the singer was confronted with a series of personal upheavals and strokes of fate, which she processed lyrically on the twelve songs on the LP.

In 2018, she not only separated from her then fiancé Pete Davidson, but also had to cope with the loss of her ex-boyfriend and personal confidante Mac Miller. He died of an accidental overdose on September 7, 2018. Both Miller and Davidson received not only songs exclusively dedicated to them on THANK U, NEXT, but even a named shoutout on the lead single of the same name released in November 2018. “Thank U, Next” made it to pole position in twelve countries, making it Grande’s first single to land at number 1 on the “US Billboard Hot 100”.

In addition, the song broke numerous other records. “Thank U, Next” was voted the song with the most streams per day by Spotify. The second single “7 Rings” also reached number 1 in 15 countries and made Grande the third singer in music history, whose songs also made it to the top of the Hot 100. This also made Grande the first ever female musician to push herself off pole position in the UK charts with a new song.

As a reward, with more than 1,325,000 units sold, THANK U, NEXT not only received three gold and six platinum status, but was also named both “Album of the Year” and “Best Pop Vocal Album “nominated. “7 Rings” again received a nomination in the categories “Record of the Year” and “Best Pop Solo Performance”.

🛒 Buy “THANK U, NEXT” from Amazon.de

2. Dangerous Woman (2016)

DANGEROUS WOMAN is Grande’s third studio album. It was released by Republic Records in 2016 and sold around 1.4 million times. Numerous feature guests can be found on the album, including rapper Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Macy Gray and Future. In terms of genre, DANGEROUS WOMAN is a pop and R’n’B album, on which, however, dance-pop, disco, house, trap and reggae influences can also be found.









Originally the record was supposed to have the title MOONLIGHT and be released with the lead single “Focus”. The song was finally completely removed from the album and can now only be found as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of the LP. Although DANGEROUS WOMAN failed to make it to number 1 on the US album charts for the first time, it was the singer’s first album to top the charts in the UK. In addition to positive reviews from music critics, DANGEROUS WOMAN also received a Grammy nomination in the “Best Pop Vocal Album” category.

The joy about the success of the record soon had to suffer a bitter damper. On May 22, 2017, a suicide attack at one of Grande’s concerts in Manchester killed 22 fans and sent 500 more to hospital, some with serious injuries. Grande then not only made personal contact with all the concert-goers affected by the attack, but also organized the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert, at which, in addition to the singer herself, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry for the good Purpose stood on the stage.

🛒 Buy “DANGEROUS WOMAN” from Amazon.de

1. My Everything (2014)

MY EVERYTHING, the American’s second studio album, sold around 2 million copies and received three gold and an incredible 16 platinum status. It was released on Republic Records on August 25, 2014 and, according to Grande, is a further development of her debut album YOURS TRULY (2013). On MY EVERYTHING, the singer deals with more adult topics and new genres.

A number of different producers helped Grande record the album, including Max Martin, Shellback, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Darkchild, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Zedd, and David Guetta. Furthermore, some feature guests can be heard on MY EVERYTHING. For example, the Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, with whom Grande recorded her first single “Problem”. The song sold 400,000 copies in its first week and made it to number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

MY EVERYTHING also received a nomination in the “Best Pop Vocal Album” category at the 57th edition of the Grammy Awards, but ultimately failed to prevail against Sam Smith’s debut IN THE LONELY HOUR (2014).

🛒 Buy “MY EVERYTHING” from Amazon.de