“The Little Things”: cinema thriller with Denzel Washington

A film like déjà vu: Dark thrillers about investigators pursued by the crimes they investigate were popular in the 1990s. Today this genre is a product of television in series such as “True Detective”. With John Lee Hancock’s “The Little Things”, however, just such a film is coming to the cinema again, starring an icon of the nineties, Denzel Washington – and almost everything is as it was 30 years ago.

It tells of the once respected Detective Deke (Washington), who was broken by a brutal case and now works as a patrol officer in the province. A coincidence leads him to his old place of work in Los Angeles to see his young successor Jim (Rami Malek), who is working on a serial killer case. When he asks his experienced colleague for help, he says yes.




The dissimilar cops quickly come across a suspect (Jared Leto) who fits perfectly into the perpetrator profile. But then the investigation gets out of hand.

Malek and Washington convince, while Leto acts in a mannered manner. The biggest weakness is the inconclusive resolution of the nostalgic serial killer story.

“The Little Things”, by John Lee Hancock, with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, 127 minutes, FSK 16


