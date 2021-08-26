The destruction of the Fast & Furious family is a tragedy in 3 acts

The Fast & Furious family is destroyed. Not broken or battered, but destroyed. With his recent statements about colleague Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson has shown once and for all that he is not interested in a ride into the sunset together. Fans on a public Reconciliation in Fast & Furious 10 or 11 hoped to find themselves in a war of steel, chrome, and baby oil.

But how did the Fast & Furious family sink so low? In fact, we have a petrol-laden girl here Tragedy in three acts infront of us.

Act 1: Dwayne Johnson makes the feud with Vin Diesel public in 2016

It all started on August 8, 2016. In deleted social media posts, Johnson described unnamed colleagues on the set of Fast & Furious 8 as “candy asses” who would make his blood boil. He has zero tolerance for their lack of professionalism.

TMZ identified his human target a day later as Vin Diesel.

Further research on the set of Fast and Furious 8 revealed two major points of contention between the stars:

Dwayne Johnson was bothered by the fact that Diesel came out of his trailer too late and kept the crew waiting several times.

Diesel was upset by a joke on Dwayne Johnson’s series Ballers made at his own expense. (In it Johnson’s character is mistaken for Diesel, which he answers with: “No, I’m taller and I look better.”)

Representatives of the Universal studio stepped in on the set when Diesel confronted his co-star about the candy-ass post. In the end, the two superstars in the film did not have a common scene.

Act 2: The peace of the Fast and Furious family is restored

After the shooting of Fast and Furious 8, the two stars tried to equalize. At the premiere of Part 8 in April 2017 Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel performed together.

When Tyrese Gibson turned his franchise uncle The Rock in a (not deleted) Instagram post was responsible for delays in the production of Fast and Furious 9, doubts arose about the steel harmony. Vin Diesel, however, defused the situation with a nostalgic look back at Johnson’s Fast and Furious adoption:

2019 seemed to be over the worst. Dwayne Johnson had his own Fast and Furious spin-off with Hobbs and Shaw, while Fast and Furious 9 was filmed without him. The Rock didn’t rule out a return. A Instagram video , in which he thanked Vin Diesel for making Hobbs and Shaw possible, sank the hatchet once and for all in the engine-oil-soaked soil. Or at least we thought so.

Act 3: Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s feud escalates into war

In an interview with the Men’s Health Vin Diesel was recently asked about his career about the Candy Ass saga. In it, Diesel stated that he had intentionally acted in this (annoying) manner to promote Dwayne Johnson’s acting:









It was a tough figure to embody, the Hobbs character [von Dwayne Johnson]. My approach back then was a lot of loving severityto help get this performance where it needed to be.

Why Vin Diesel’s statements are so negative

The condescending conclusion: Diesel, the producer of the film, had to shape the “wrestler” The Rock into the character Hobbs. Also the “loving severity “ seems more to one disobedient child than a million dollar Hollywood star.

Basically Vin Diesel claims the success of Dwayne Johnson in the Fast and Furious franchise to themselves. However, Diesel went a step further and dragged the late Italian master director Federico Fellini into the feud. Because he declared:

We had to get there, and back then I sometimes showed a lot of loving severity. Not Felliniesk, however I would do anything to get the performances, in everything I produce.

What does Felliniesk mean? Is Dwayne Johnson Vin Diesel’s muse, his Marcello Mastroianni, Fellini’s favorite actor? Did the stony ex-wrestler only become Dwayne Johnson, acting star with the help of the loving severity? Just as Mastroianni, in his own words, only became a man through his long friendship with Fellini. Is Fast and Furious 6 more like your eight and a half or La dolce vita – the sweet life?

Dwayne Johnson responded with ridicule

In any case, Dwayne Johnson doesn’t think much of Diesel’s statements. When asked about it, he told the Hollywood Reporter :



I laughed, laughed really hard. I think everyone laughed about it. And that’s all I say about it. And that I [dem Fast & Furious-Team] good luck. Good luck on Fast 9. Good luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious films they’re going to make without me.

co-worker Emily Blunt did the body slam: “You should thank God for that [Vin Diesel] was there for you. Thank you God. He carried you through the film. “ What Johnson concluded with one final finishing move: “Felliniesk!”

The tragedy part 2? The reconciliation of the Fast and Furious stars seems impossible

Vin Diesel, so far the most reluctant party in the feud, raised the guns. But Johnson sank the direct hit and in front of everyone.

Maybe one or the other side on Instagram or Facebook is rowing back. Indeed Johnson’s exit from the main Fast and Furious series should be final.

© Universal Not a picture from a telenovela: Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in better times

It’s a conflict that was inevitable. Here the passionate World of Warcraft player, the chilled-out philosopher who floats into the spheres of his imagination between music and a tank top. There the workhorse Dwayne Johnson, who sees the film star existence as a grueling marathon without a finish line.

The Fast & Furious family is destroyed and it’s a wonder it lasted four films.