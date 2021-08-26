The compact tomorrow: Today with Afghanistan, Salesforce, Moderna and Binance – 08/26/21

Which topics are important for the financial markets on Thursday morning? Among other things in view: According to the “Spiegel”, the Bundeswehr wants to end its airlift from Kabul today, the diesel fraud process against ex-boss Martin Winterkorn will be postponed again and the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance cannot be properly monitored according to the British financial regulator FCA .

* AFGHANISTAN – According to “Spiegel”, the German armed forces want to end their airlift from Kabul today. Then the last A400M military transporter should take off from the Afghan capital. “Bild” also reported that Germany ended the evacuations four days before the US troops withdrew. A total of four Airbus A400Ms with evacuees and German soldiers were to fly from Kabul to Tashkent in Uzbekistan on Thursday. On Friday it should then go to Germany. The Ministry of Defense did not want to comment on the reports. According to a security warning, the US embassy in Kabul advises US citizens not to go to Hamid Karzai International Airport at the moment. Citizens who have already been at the airport’s Abbey Gate, East Gate and North Gate should leave the airport immediately, according to the security notice.

* VIRUS – The Bundestag has extended the possibility of imposing corona measures by the states. Parliament voted with the votes of the government factions of the CDU / CSU and SPD for the extension of the “epidemic situation of national importance”. The Bundestag approved the extension for a further three months. 325 MPs voted in favor, 253 against. Five abstained.

* The DEUTSCHE BAHN does not want to present a new offer for the time being in the wage dispute with the union of German locomotive drivers (GDL). “The differences in the ideas of the railways and GDL are not so great as to justify these serious effects on the mobility of people and the supply of the economy,” said CEO Richard Lutz of the “editorial network Germany”. The GDL is calling for 3.2 percent more wages and a corona bonus, the railway offers 3.2 percent more wages and a corona bonus. The only difference is the runtime. He called on GDL chairman Claus Weselsky to negotiate before a possible new strike round.

* VOLKSWAGEN – The diesel fraud process against ex-boss Martin Winterkorn is postponed again. The proceedings against the 74-year-old will probably be separated for health reasons of the accused, said a court spokesman. Should Winterkorn undergo treatment before the planned start of the trial on September 16 and thus not be able to negotiate, the trial before the Braunschweig Regional Court will begin without him.









* SALESFORCE – The SAP competitor has more confidence after taking over the office chat provider Slack. For the fiscal year ending January 2022, revenues are now expected to be between $ 26.2 billion and $ 26.3 billion, about $ 600 million more than previously forecast.

* BIONTECH and PFIZER want to ensure that their corona vaccine also gets regular approval for a booster in the USA. The documents for this should be submitted to the authorities this week. So far, the refresher program has only had an emergency approval for people aged 16 and over.

* MODERNA – The Japanese Ministry of Health is withdrawing several units of the vaccine from circulation following a detected contamination of some of the Moderna vaccine vials. It is a precautionary measure, explains the ministry. The offending batch comprises 565,400 vaccination units, which Moderna says it has already postponed “for reasons of caution”. “So far, no safety or efficacy issues have been identified,” says Moderna. To be on the safe side, two neighboring batches have also been withdrawn from the market.

* BINANCE – The world’s largest crypto exchange cannot be properly monitored, according to the UK financial regulator FCA. The platform therefore poses a considerable risk for consumers. Answers from Binance to inquiries regarding the business model and share tokens have also been interpreted by the authority as a refusal to disclose information.

* VIRUS – According to a newspaper report, the NHS is considering vaccinating children aged 12 to 15 in schools without parental consent. The regional NHS organizations are instructed to prepare for the “possible introduction of a vaccination program for 12 to 15-year-old healthy children from September 6,” reports the newspaper “The Telegraph”, citing e-mails from the health authority. The children did not need parental consent for the school vaccination program.

* WAHL21 – Deutsche Post DHL is assuming significantly more postal voters for this year’s federal election than in the 2017 federal election. “Postal voting can take on a large scale,” said Tobias Meyer, Board Member for Post and Parcel Germany, the newspapers of the Funke media group. The company is prepared for the fact that more than 60 percent of the voters can make use of the postal vote.

rtr