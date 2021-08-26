That’s what she calls her child

The 37-year-old actress and husband Adam Shulman already have a three-year-old son together. Now they reportedly chose the classic Jack as the name for their second child. According to ‘US Weekly’, the baby was born in November 2019, but the ‘Suddenly Princess’ actress takes the privacy of her children very seriously and keeps them out of the public eye. Before the birth of her second son, the brunette beauty said that she and her husband also have a joke when it comes to choosing a baby name. She revealed on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’: “It’s really cruel, but I enjoy it a lot. Everyone is always so serious when it is [um Babynamen] go and be happy for you and be nice to you and all these things. And I want to take advantage of that. “She explains what exactly her trick is:”[Adam und ich] try to come up with names that actually sound nice, but that embarrass other people. “The ‘Les Misérables’ actress played this prank even before the birth of her first child, Jonathan. She reported:” With Jonathan we have the name Quandré thinks about it. And then we have [die Leute] constantly corrected because they never pronounced it correctly. “When they asked people what their child was called, Anne and Adam called Africa with the emphasis on the first syllable. The pretty brunette smiled:” And then you look them in the eyes really seriously and intensely and you don’t look away or blink. And then you see how they wriggle inside. “But even if the trick works with friends and politely asking strangers, family members usually immediately see through the couple’s weird sense of humor, according to the actress.