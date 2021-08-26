That’s what Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are doing today

Hanover. Three actors owe their current fame and, above all, their acting careers to the world’s most famous magician boy: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint played Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” films. But what are the three actually doing today, 19 years after the first film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” was released in cinemas? We take a look at their careers – and also reveal what bestselling author JK Rowling is currently doing.

The careers of the three actors were very different. While Daniel Radcliffe put down the role of the once shy Harry Potter relatively quickly, Emma Watson was put in the drawer of the quiet and good daughter for even longer. Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley makes for some funny scenes, just like in the movies.

That’s what Daniel Radcliffe is doing today

The character Harry Potter celebrates its 40th birthday this Friday. The actor himself was born on July 23, 1989 and celebrated his 31 year birthday this year. Many fans have only known Radcliffe since the Harry Potter films, even though he was in front of the camera before that. At the age of ten he played the young version of the main character in the British television production “David Copperfield”. Two years later he made his cinema debut in John Boormann’s “The Tailor of Panama”. As a child, the British actor received numerous awards for his cinematic performances. In 2001, the Hollywood Women’s Press Club named him Best Youth Male Discovery.

The actor Daniel Radcliffe became world famous as “Harry Potter”.

In the same year he shot the first part of the Harry Potter film series “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”. Until 2011, Radcliffe played the young wizard Harry Potter. In 2007 he also played the lead role in Rod Hardy’s “December Boys”. Further films with the 31-year-old are “Die Frau in Schwarz” (2012), “A Young Doctor’s Notebook” (2013), “Kill your Darlings – Junge Wilde” (2013) “The F-Word – because of good friends” (2013) and “The Inconceivable 2 ″ (2016). Radcliffe made his theater debut in 2007 in Peter Shaffer’s “Equus” at the Gielgud Theater in London. Since then he can be seen regularly on stage.

He also plays repeatedly in independent productions. The latest project: The bizarre series comedy “Miracle Workers”, in which Radcliffe plays an angel at the side of God (Steve Buschemi). In an interview with RND, when asked that he should never have to work again, Radcliffe said, “That’s not an option for me. I want to keep acting as long as I can. I hope that one day I will be able to write a script and direct it. That is my goal.”

Radcliffe will not send funny little posts or birthday wishes for Harry: He has withdrawn from the fast-moving world. He is too sensitive for social media and would immediately respond to everything others write. Even at four in the morning. Accordingly, one rarely sees anything about love life. Only so much is known: he is with actress Erin Darke. They met and fell in love while filming the film “Kill Your Darlings”.

That’s what Emma Watson is doing today

Emma Watson was born on April 15th, 1990 in Paris, where she also spent her early childhood. She then grew up in Oxford with her younger brother. Emma Watson wanted to become an actress when she was six. She took singing, dancing and acting lessons. When she was ten, she got the lead role in two school performances. In the casting for the role of the intelligent Hermione Granger, the then eleven-year-old prevailed against 4,000 girls. Watson starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in all eight films. For a long time she seemed committed to the role of the ambitious, good daughter. But with the Disney adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) and in the thriller “The Circle” (2017), the 30-year-old showed that she can also play other roles.

Actress Emma Watson became known in her role as “Hermione Granger”. Since then she has played in many blockbusters.

In addition to her career as an actress, Emma Watson campaigns for the interests of women around the world: in 2014 she was appointed UN special envoy for women and girls’ rights. Since then she has been the face of the UN Women campaign “HeForShe”, which is committed to women’s rights and equality. She gave a speech at the World Economic Forum in 2015. She appeared at the Golden Globes 2018 accompanied by the activist Marai Larasi, who dedicates her life to fighting (domestic) violence against black people and refugee women and girls. In the same year Watson spoke out in public for the right to abortion and wrote a letter directly to anti-abortionists.









The women’s rights activist also cares about relationships and self-love. Compared to the British “Vogue” in November 2019, the 30-year-old described herself as “self-partnered” instead of “single”, i.e. in a relationship with herself. Many people can identify with the statement that the actress is very popular. However, the fans have to forego insights into their private lives. Watson primarily uses the Facebook and Instagram channels to address their set topics.

That’s what Rupert Grint is doing today

Grint was born on August 24th, 1988. As a primary school student, he was interested in the theater and appeared in two school performances. Before the Harry Potter films, he had no experience in front of the camera. But that didn’t stop him from applying for the role of “Ron Weasley” with a video. By his own account, Grint has always been a huge fan of Joanne K. Rowling’s famous book series. He dressed up for the application video and explained in rhyming terms why he was the best choice for the character of Ron Weasley.

Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley made for many funny scenes in the Harry Potter films. The actor also slips into a bizarre role in a new project.

Meanwhile, Grint was seen in other films, including “Thunderpants”, “White Target”, “Into the White” or “Long Live Charlie Countryman”. In 2017, the actor was seen for the first time in the British, extremely black-humored series “Sick Note”. In the lead role he played the loser Daniel Glass, who is diagnosed with a fatal cancer. A week later, however, it turns out that this was a misdiagnosis and Daniel is very healthy. Since his work colleagues and friends treat him much better because of the diagnosis, he does not explain the misdiagnosis to them.

Acting colleague Rupert Grint protects his private life and does not post intimate moments on social media. He has been dating actress Georgia Groome since 2011, and they became parents for the first time in May 2020. They are happy to announce the birth of their little girl, said a spokesman for the American magazine “People”.

That’s what JK Rowling is doing today

Joanne Kathleen Rowling’s story sounds almost like a fairy tale itself: As an unemployed single parent, she writes the story of Harry Potter, a student of magic, in a café. The manuscript was rejected by a dozen publishers. It wasn’t until five years later, in 1997, that the first part of the Harry Potter series was published with an initial print run of 500 copies. But then everything happens very quickly: Just three days after publication, the US publisher “Scholastic” buys the American rights to Rowling’s first work for $ 100,000. The mere fact that an unknown writer is paid a six-figure sum makes Rowling known in one fell swoop. Today she celebrates her 55th birthday – and is still interested in children’s books.

She created the world of Hogwarts: bestselling author Joanne K. Rowling is celebrating her 55th birthday.

Rowling definitely had a huge impact on the careers of Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint. The British writer cast the actors and chose the three young artists. In addition, she has worked on all of the film adaptations. For the last two parts, entitled “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” Rowling also acted as a producer.

After the book series, she wrote the scripts for the Harry Potter spin-offs “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Fantastic Beasts: Grindelwald’s Crimes”. Both were now in the cinema. In addition, she brought the work “A sudden death” on the market. First under a pseudonym, then under her own name. Rowling now has a fortune.

Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling (center) and Emma Watson at the premiere of the film “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” in London in November 2002. © Source: Ian West / epa / dpa

During the corona crisis, she launched a website against the corona pandemic in April. With the platform “Harry Potter at Home” she wants to banish boredom from children who cannot go to school because of the coronavirus pandemic. The author then published her work “The Ickabog”, for free on the Internet. She wrote the work as a bedtime story for her children over ten years ago, she said. Before that, she made it clear on Twitter that this was not a spin-off of the popular magician series.