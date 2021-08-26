She wants to be with her daughter: will Cameron Diaz never make a movie again? – Panorama

Cameron Diaz in Los Angeles. Photo: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com





Cameron Diaz cannot imagine working 14 to 16 hours a day on a film set at the moment. The reason: she doesn’t want to separate from her daughter.

Cameron Diaz (48, “Sex Tape”) will probably not make any more films for the time being. On the SiriusXM show “Quarantined with Bruce,” the actress said, “Am I ever going to do a movie again? I’m not working towards it, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea.” And the 48-year-old, who last appeared on Annie in 2014, added, “Maybe. Never say never, but now that I’m a mother of a one-year-old girl, I couldn’t imagine being on a movie set that keeps me away from my child 14 to 16 hours a day. “









Cameron Diaz’s daughter Raddix was born in December 2019. The little ones’ father is the musician Benji Madden (41), to whom Diaz has been married since 2015. About her family life, the actress also said in the interview that she would not have become the mother she is now if she had had a child at another point in her life. She is grateful that she doesn’t have to work at the moment. “I just feel so blessed that I can be here with my child now,” said the 48-year-old. Being a wife and mother is “really the most fulfilling part of my life so far,” she said.





