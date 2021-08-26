Series with Nicole Kidman lands on Prime Video – fernsehserien.de

UPDATE: There was a release date from the USA today – August 18, 2021 – as well as a second short trailer.

UNTIL NOW:

Teaser trailer for “Nine Perfect Strangers”







“Nine Perfect Strangers” is, as the title suggests, about nine people who are actually completely strangers. But they spend a ten-day stay together in the remote wellness resort Tranquilium. This promises intensive care, lasting change and “healing”. Each of the nine is in a different kind of crisis, they all want to leave their old lives behind. The strangers are faced with experiences that they would never have dreamed of. However, old wounds also break open and long-kept secrets are revealed, thanks in part to the efforts of resort manager Masha (Kidman).

The main cast also includes: Luke Evans, Michael Shannon (“Knives Out”), Regina Hall (“Black Monday”), Tiffany Boone (“The Following”), Grace Van Patten (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), Samara Weaving (“SMILF”), Melvin Gregg (“Snowfall”) and Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire”)

Just like “Big Little Lies”, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is based on a template by novelist Liane Moriarty, which was published in 2018 under the German book title “Neun Fremde”. David E. Kelly wrote the script with John-Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and acts as a showrunner in addition to Butterworth. The series was shot in Australia.