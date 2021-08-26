Russia wants to overtake Tom Cruise in first film in space

On October 5th Yulia Peresild (36), a renowned Russian actress, will fly to the ISS. Also included in the Soyuz capsule Klim Shipenko (38) be the director of the film.

The race for “the first time in space” could go to Russia – at least in the “feature film” category. Actually wanted to Tom Cruise be the first actor in the USA to shoot scenes in space for a feature film.

Tom Cruise announced his film to the Russians

It’s bitter for Cruise. He announced the previous year, along with a Hollywood director Doug Liman on board one SpaceX Crew Dragon to fly to the ISS. Action scenes were to be shot there for a new film that had a budget of $ 200 million Has. However, the two do not have a start date.

Russia announced its film project 4 months after Cruise, but will now appear to be on the ISS first. Peresild told the AFP news agency: “We don’t just want to be the first, we also want to be the best.” Much is not yet known about this supposedly best film, for which scenes are actually shot in space. The working title is “The call“. It’s about a doctor who is sent to the ISS to save the life of a cosmonaut.

Russian film will be pro-government

The budget for the film is unknown. It can be assumed, however, that the Russian space agency does not support the filmmakers $ 86 million per person will be charged for the flight to the ISS. This is the last price NASA paid.

The film should be very pro-government. Among those involved is Konstantin Ernst listed, head of a pro-Kremlin television station. Among other things, he was responsible for the implementation of Russian events such as military parades, inaugurations and the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Sochi.

Peresild and Shipenko will only 12 days spend on the ISS. It can be assumed that only some scenes are actually set in space and that many others are shot in the studio. Since there are only two of them, the director is responsible for camera, sound and light at the same time.