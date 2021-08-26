Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsRobert Downey Jr. as Marvel's "Iron Man": The Cast Was "A Risk"...
News

Robert Downey Jr. as Marvel’s “Iron Man”: The Cast Was “A Risk” (Video)

By Sonia Gupta
0
63




See in the video: “Casting Was a Big Risk” – why the casting of Robert Downey Jr. was not a given.

With the “Iron Man” films Robert Downey Jr. became a world star. Today he is an indispensable part of the Marvel universe. The actor from New York City set the Marvel train in motion with his acting performance and laid the foundation for the success story of comic book adaptations.
In an interview with Cinema Blend, Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige revealed that they took a huge risk in casting Robert Downey Jr.
“And I still think the biggest risk – which sounds outrageous now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in creating the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert we wouldn’t be sitting here today. I really think so. “
Fortunately, the initial doubts were not confirmed, but they were justified.
“He was an amazing actor. Everyone knew he was a great actor. But he wasn’t an action star, “continued Feige.
It is now clear that there will be no further “Iron Man” with Robert Downey Jr. Whether Marvel will now give the popular character a makeover remains to be seen.


Previous articleSingle women live happier lives
Next articleBitcoin falls below critical level – top on chain analyst turns bearish
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv