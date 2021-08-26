Robert Downey Jr. as Marvel’s “Iron Man”: The Cast Was “A Risk” (Video)

With the “Iron Man” films Robert Downey Jr. became a world star. Today he is an indispensable part of the Marvel universe. The actor from New York City set the Marvel train in motion with his acting performance and laid the foundation for the success story of comic book adaptations.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige revealed that they took a huge risk in casting Robert Downey Jr.

“And I still think the biggest risk – which sounds outrageous now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in creating the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert we wouldn’t be sitting here today. I really think so. “

Fortunately, the initial doubts were not confirmed, but they were justified.

“He was an amazing actor. Everyone knew he was a great actor. But he wasn’t an action star, “continued Feige.

It is now clear that there will be no further “Iron Man” with Robert Downey Jr. Whether Marvel will now give the popular character a makeover remains to be seen.