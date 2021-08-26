Saturday, August 28, 2021
Rihanna proves once again that the pixie cut is a timeless trend hairstyle

Rihanna’s modern pixie cut is making a comeback for the classic hairstyle

Rihanna has started the new week well. On the weekend she was out with A $ AP Rocky in New York and wore a pink slip dress and a fuchsia fur hat. On Monday she showed herself with a modern pixie cut, which she has been wearing every now and then since the beginning of the year, and thus ensured a comeback of the hairstyle classic.

Rihanna’s look in New York is our inspiration for a modern pixie cut

Pixie-cut Rihanna in New York




Dario / TheBigShotApp / Shutterstock

The singer wore the short haircut (with a glossy finish and accentuated sideburns) with a yellow-green blouse by Supriya Lele and a black mini-skirt when she showed up at “The Bowery Hotel” in New York. On her lips she wore the new “Gloss Bomb Heat Luminizer” from Fenty Beauty, which provides light color and volume.

As a child, Rihanna was not allowed to cut a pixie cut, as she told Interview magazine in 2019: “The only thing my mother didn’t allow me to do was dye my hair black and cut it short.” It seems like the singer is now making up for that.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.co.uk.


