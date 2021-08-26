Review: “Lord of War” tested on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a Steelbook and Mediabook

Yesterday our reviewer did Jörn Pomplitz the limited one Mediabook edition from “Lord of War – Merchant of Death“(USA, Germany, France 2005) for you all in one Unboxing video Unpacked, today his review follows the 4K premiere. The thriller with Nicolas Cage will be open tomorrow, Friday, August 27th, 2021 Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision and HDR10 in the mentioned mediabook or as Steelbook edition available in stores. Capelight Pictures is releasing Andrew Niccol’s feature film with the German language version in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and English sound in Dolby Atmos including Blu-ray Disc and numerous extras. Pomplitz answers in his conclusion whether the UHD upgrade is worthwhile:

With his thriller, Andrew Niccol provides a terrifying insight into the business world of arms dealers, which is probably still relevant today. Even if you can of course hardly believe that a nobody from the poor district can become one of the most sought-after trading partners in such a short time, Nicolas Cage has to be praised for his portrayal of his character. Technically, unfortunately, you get less euphoric offer here, the Full HD is already the well-known image of the first edition, which was only moderately revised for the 4K Ultra HD release: Although some improvements can already be seen here, you stay far away of what would have been possible had a more passionate makeover. Acoustically, the thriller makes a solid performance in the German version, which is easily trumped by the English original sound in the modern Dolby Atmos guise. With the extras, one falls back on already known articles, but they can be found at least on both format versions, which in turn saves you having to change discs.

Contents: Yuri Orlov (N.Cage) is the best in his business, which is arms trading. He grew up with his brother Vitali (J. Leto) in the Little Odessa district of New York. After the fall of the Iron Curtain, he becomes the most powerful arms dealer in the world. As long as the cash register is good, Yuri supplies everyone, whether dictator or head of state. After the Interpol agent Jack Valentine (E. Hawke) follows his heels, his wife Ava gives him an ultimatum. But Yuri’s customers remain loyal to him in an uncomfortable way. (sw)

