Revealed: That’s how much The Witcher star Henry Cavill makes per episode

THE WITCHER August 26, 2021 at 6:46 pm Have you ever wondered how much “The Witcher” star Henry Cavill makes per episode of his Netflix show? Netzwelt reveals the answer.

Henry Cavill as Geralt von Rivia in “The Witcher” on Netflix (Source: Themoviedb.org)

A new, informative report from the US reveals the salaries of big US series stars.

“The Witcher” leading actor Henry Cavill receives 400,000 US dollars per episode from the streaming service Netflix.

This does not mean that Geralt von Riva’s actor is the best earner among US series actors.

The Witcher series “The Witcher” is a huge success for the streaming giant Netflix. But have you ever wondered how much series star and leading actor Henry Cavill (plays monster hunter Geralt von Rivia) actually earned per episode?

According to a detailed report on salaries for streaming services by the industry journal Variety “Superman” Henry Cavill receives $ 400,000 per episode of “The Witcher”. Unfortunately, it remains unclear whether this salary relates to both seasons of the Netflix series.









But if you assume that Henry Cavill would have 2 seasons of “The Witcher” with 8 episodes each Total earnings of $ 6.4 million. Variety also names a few other salaries of comparable series stars. For example, “The Mandalorian” star receives Pedro Pascal for his new HBO series “The Last of Us” $ 600,000 per episode.

Kate Winslet brings it up in her 7-part miniseries “Mare of Easttown” $ 650,000 per episode and the former “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston receives on his Showtime series “Your Honor” (which, by the way, has only just been extended for season 2) $ 750,000 per episode.

Incidentally, Netflix is ​​currently building a large Witcher franchise around the mother series “The Witcher”. In addition to the prequel anime “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf”, which was only launched this week, the prequel miniseries “The Witcher: Blood Origin” will be released on Netflix in 2022 – with “The Witcher” main actor Henry Cavill not doing any is involved in both of these projects.

