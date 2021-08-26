Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava is dating her father’s image

While Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe looks like the face of her famous mother, the 21-year-old has looked into a young man who looks extremely similar to her father Ryan Phillippe.

Ava Phillippe is dating her father’s likeness

On Instagram, the actor daughter presented herself beaming happily at the side of her friend Owen Mahoney. “The bats felt shy, so here is a picture of us instead,” writes Ava about the picture in which she poses with her loved one in front of the “Austin Bat Bridge” in the state of Texas – the largest urban bat colony in the world.









With his blue eyes and curly hair, Ava’s boyfriend is reminiscent of her dad Ryan Phillippe when she was young. Fans of the 90s star are amazed at how great the similarity is between Mahoney and Ryan Phillippe.

“Absolutely Reese and Ryan,” writes an Instagram user under the photo, alluding to the former Hollywood dream couple, who were married from 1999 to 2007. “I thought a thousand percent that this was a photo of your mother and your father,” commented another of the couple’s snapshot. “Reese and Ryan at a young age,” writes another user, whom many of Ava’s followers agree with.