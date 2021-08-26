Reese Witherspoon: “Naturally Blonde” video leaves fans nostalgic

by Helen Kreimer



Reese Witherspoon celebrates the 20th anniversary of her famous film “Naturally Blonde”. To mark the occasion, she posts a video of herself in the legendary sequin bikini by Elle Woods.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, was 25 years old when she slipped into the role that gave her the big break: with her portrayal of Elle Woods in “Naturally Blonde” she finally became a superstar. 20 years later, she looks back on the job that changed her life. With a funny video, she recalls the cult classic – and spontaneously slips into perhaps her most famous role again.

Reese Witherspoon: Celebrities celebrate her as icons



In a short video, she throws herself into the sequin bikini that was so characteristic of “naturally blonde” and relaxes on an air mattress in the pool. The clip doesn’t just make fans nostalgic: colleague Selma Blair insists on commenting on this review.

Sources used: instagram.com, hollywoodlife.com

