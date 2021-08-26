Preview: TV tips on Thursday (26.08.2021)

You will never miss a program again. Here you will find all program highlights on Thursday at a glance.

8:15 p.m., ZDF, Follow your nose, comedy



Sorted out – and that at almost 50. In both professional and private life, shop window decorator Tanja (Claudia Michelsen) feels put off. But she bravely raises her chin. Of course she can still keep up. After she breaks off one job after the other, Tanja goes into acquisition with enthusiasm. An online course should make them digitally fit. She is so busy with herself that she neglects the most important people around her. If that works out?

8:15 p.m., RTL, Sankt Maik: The only correct man in the church, drama series



The camp for the confirmed is coming up, and Maik (Maik Schäfer) takes the opportunity to delay packing the drugs. In the camp, Emanuel’s (Roland Wolf) obnoxious niece Julia (Liv Clasvogt) makes life difficult for everyone. Only Maik realizes what is behind Julia’s tough facade. Maik confesses to Eva (Bettina Burchard) that Uwe (David Bredin) is his father. Meanwhile, Uwe manages to divide the brothers Maik and Kevin (Vincent Krüger) more and more.









8:15 p.m., Das Erste, Der Zürich-Krimi: Borchert and the dead man in the lake, Krimi



Borchert (Christian Kohlund) imagined the reunion with his goddaughter differently: Instead of hugging her at the airport, he had to box Jenny (Lea Freund) out of the customs investigation. Somebody slipped half a kilo of hashish under the budding pediatrician, who is doing a practical semester at the aid organization of the Albanian businessman Gentian Gjeluci (Peter Davor). While Borchert’s boss Dominique takes over the defense of Jenny, the “lawyer without a license” suspects that this is about something else than a failed drug smuggling.

8:15 p.m., VOX, Marvel’s The Avengers, comic action



Through an alliance with an alien race, Thor’s half-brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has become a powerful threat. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), head of the SHIELD organization, sees only one way to save the earth from doom: He gathers superheroes who are to fight as a team against Loki. He manages to win Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Captain America (Chris Evans) for the project, but the heroes are all idiosyncratic lone fighters who have never worked in a team.

8:15 p.m., kabel eins, Rosins Restaurants – A star chef is cleaning up !, Gastrosoap



After separating from her ex-husband, 35-year-old Liudmila took over the “Bei Tony” restaurant in Osnabrück in September 2020. But the newcomer has no concept at all with over 100 dishes on the menu. In addition, she does not budget economically and her role as boss can also be expanded. Can Frank Rosin help the single mother?

