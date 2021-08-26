No more hiding: J.Lo and Ben Affleck hold hands

Ben Affleck (49) and Jennifer Lopez (52) end the love game of hide and seek! After the “Get Right” interpreter broke up with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez (46), pics of the beauty and her ex appeared a little later Ben on. Since then, the two have been dating again. And in fact, they are currently being photographed again and again while turtling or at private events. Now the comeback couple was caught by paparazzi shopping – and looked totally in love.

The photographers caught the Hollywood couple on August 24th in Los Angeles. The two took a relaxed stroll and held hands the whole time. Ben and Jen even seem to have tried dressing up for a partner look. The actor’s pants are gray and his shirt is black, the same goes for the singer’s skirt and top. With this appearance they seem to want to show their love again very openly.

Recently made Ben and Jen also had their first big family outing with their respective children. Jennifers Twins Emme and Maximilian, whose father is Marc Anthony (52) and had Jennifer Garner (49), were there. The six of them went to a theatrical performance together.









Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, 2021 in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 2021

