No guy wanted Alexandra Daddario: Baywatch mermaid takes revenge

Alexandra Daddario (31) is playing a hot lifeguard in the upcoming Baywatch movie and was promoting it on Saturday in Los Angeles. The actresses look simply irresistible in their tight red swimsuits. So no problem to find a man – you might think so! Because now the actress told in an interview how unsuccessful she was with men, at least in the past.

“It’s so surreal. As a teenager, I never got a guy”she confessed in conversation with People. She was just a real nerd in her youth. “You could have had this. Look at me now!”, She addressed her message to the men who had rejected her at the time. “I feel like I can take revenge now,” joked Alexandra Further. The 31-year-old can finally show the guys what they let go.

But also Alexandra has a clear idea of ​​how her dream man should be: “I just want to go out with someone who is nice. Like everyone else, I want to be happy”, explained the actress, who at the moment – one is amazed – is no longer looking. The Lifeguard comedy will be released in German cinemas on June 1st. The film “Baywatch” ties in with the series of the same name, which flickered across the screens from 1989 to 2001 and has meanwhile developed into a real classic.









Hot hotter, “Baywatch”! You can find out more about the film in the trailer:

