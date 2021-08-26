Nicole Kidman: “Moulin Rouge” celebrates its 20th birthday

The premiere of the film “Moulin Rouge” was 20 years ago. Lead actress Nicole Kidman remembers the shooting on Instagram.

“Moulin Rouge” celebrates its 20th birthday. The 2001 musical film opened in US cinemas on June 1. With a series of pictures on Instagram, leading actress Nicole Kidman (53) looks back on the work of director Baz Luhrmann (58), which was honored with eight Oscar nominations and two golden boys.

“One of my fondest memories of ‘Moulin Rouge'”, the actress commented on the photos, which she also completed with a quote from the film: “The best thing you will ever learn is simply to love and to be loved in return. ” In addition to Kidman, Ewan McGregor (50) played the second leading role. The set photos show the two actors in chic suits and glittering robes.









More than 300 costumes were made for the film, which premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival, and a Kidman necklace is said to have been worth one million US dollars (around 820,000 euros). The total production costs were estimated at around 50 million US dollars (around 41 million euros). In the film, McGregor plays the penniless writer Christian, who is hired as a writer in the Moulin Rouge, the legendary nightclub in Paris and who immediately falls in love with Satine (Nicole Kidman), the star of the show.

The director looks back at the beginning



“Icon,” wrote singer Kylie Minogue (53) under Kidman’s Instagram photo series. She made a guest appearance in the film as the green fairy. “My favorite film,” commented model Sara Sampaio (29) on the post. Musician Amy Shark (35) also counts “Moulin Rouge” as one of her “favorite films of yours,” she explains to Kidman in the comments. Director Baz Luhrmann also looked back on his work a few days ago on Instagram and showed drawings of the creative process for the making of the film. In addition, Luhrmann announced for all fans that “Moulin Rouge” will return to Broadway as a musical in September.

