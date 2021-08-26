Nicolas Cage appears on the red carpet with his new wife

Since February of this year, Nicolas Cage has a new wife at his side. Now the couple appears for the first time on the red carpet – and shines exuberantly into the cameras of the journalists present.

It was his fifth wedding. In February, Nicolas Cage gave his new sweetheart Riko Shibata the word of consent. The 26-year-old Japanese woman and the 57-year-old Hollywood star have been married since then, but have not yet appeared publicly at an event – also because there has been no opportunity to do so due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So now it came to the joint red carpet premiere. On Tuesday evening, the two visited the big screen for Cage’s new film “Pig” in Los Angeles. While he came in a chic gray suit, his companion wore an elegant black cocktail dress and a glittering kimono.

USA, Los Angeles: Nicolas Cage, actor from the USA, comes to the Los Angeles film premiere of "Pig" at the Nuart Theater with his wife Riko Shibata. (Source: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / dpa)









Cage was apparently very proud of the appearance: “I’m really looking forward to taking a photo with her,” he said to the journalists standing around and had himself taken by the photographers.

On the occasion, the “Ghost Rider” star also spoke about the story of the acquaintance of the two. “We met in Japan and I thought she was beautiful when I met her. We have a lot in common,” enthused Cage at the event to “Entertainment Tonight”. “She likes animals too, so I asked her, ‘Do you have any pets?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I have flying squirrels,’ “he then added, laughing, by way of explanation. Apparently “two short-headed glide pouches” were meant, as the actor added. It was clear to him: “That’s it. I think it could work.”

Now they have their first major film premiere together. So that has worked before. Everything else remains to be seen – but perhaps wife number five will actually be the last for Nicolas Cage this time.