Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande & Doja Cat: Rumors about music together

The rumor mill is seething: could Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Doja Cat soon be releasing music together?

Rumors have recently been circulating on Twitter that Ariana Grande and Doja Cat could soon team up for a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. The only solid evidence: An interview that Ariana Grande gave in May. In it, the singer announces that she has already recorded a track with Doja Cat, who recently made a guest appearance on a track by the rap duo City Girls. In the interview, Grande admitted that he wanted to wait for the right time with the track, which was created in collaboration with Doja Cat.

The rumors that the unreleased track could appear soon – and, surprisingly, still contain Nicki Minaj – are mainly based on a post that Minaj’s label Young Money published on Instagram. In the post you can see fan art by artist @felix_dragon, which Nicki Minaj shows together with Doja Cat and Ariana Grande.

NICKI MINAJ IS COMING OMFISKSJW ITS REAL EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/rcWbgLIjbX – ✯Michael✯ (@ MINAJMIKE1) August 19, 2020







So maybe it’s just an overzealous wish from Nicki Minaj fans that the label is using for marketing purposes. The rapper has been quiet since the release of her album “Megatron” last year – her fans have only received two features on tracks by Tekashi 6ix9ine since then.

Her label Young Money appeased the expectations with a tweet that did not deny anything: “Only Nicki knows when. But we’re here for that chart takeoverwhen it is ready. “

Nicki Minaj Is Coming 🤔 Only Nicki knows, but we here for the chart takeover when she ready 👑 – Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the fan base of the three musicians ensured that the hashtag #NickiMinajIsComing went viral on Twitter. At least now, given the great demand, the collaboration no longer seems so unlikely. Especially when you consider that Grande and Doja Cat seem to already have a draft available.