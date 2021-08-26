New Netflix film with a mega star list: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence

Released 10/19/2020 2:59 PM

The latest Netflix original “Don’t Look Up” convinces with an incredible cast. In addition to Jennifer Lawrence, who has been with the project for some time, various other megastars have now been announced.

“Don’t Look Up” is about two mediocre astronomers who make a fateful discovery. An asteroid will destroy the earth in six months, but neither believes them. So the scientists set about starting a gigantic media campaign to convince the rest of the world of the discovery. The Netflix Original is produced by Adam McKay, who also writes and directs the script.









A list of actors has now been published, adding “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence to the cast. Next to her will be Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley. This adds several megastars and Hollywood legends to the ensemble, and its cast alone should make it worth a stream. The accession of Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio was questionable for a long time, because this is also planned for the Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon”. But now there are no overlapping dates and DiCaprio can devote himself to both projects.

Regarding the cast, it is also possible that Netflix decides to also let the film start in the cinemas. In the United States, it has happened several times that major Netflix projects have also been shown in theaters. When exactly “Don’t Look Up” will appear on Netflix or in the cinemas is still unclear, the film is in an early stage, but now that the cast is complete, it can finally start.