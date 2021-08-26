Saturday, August 28, 2021
“New face”: Tom Cruise’s son left hair

By Sonia Gupta
52




Connor Cruise (26) is hardly recognizable! The adopted son of the former Hollywood dream couple Nicole Kidman (53) and Tom Cruise (58) appear less often on social media. Most recently he caused one or the other outcry in the net community at most with his preference for fishing. Especially noticable: Connor seemed to rarely trim his beard and curls and looked rather neglected on most of the photos. But these appearances are now a thing of the past: In a new snapshot, the 26-year-old wears his hair rasp-short!

Connors new look that he now has in his story Instagram presented, differs significantly from the one he was wearing while fishing just a few months ago. “New face, who is that?”he titled the selfie. The DJ, however, is known to often make an optical 180-degree turn. So it remains to be seen whether he will keep this type change.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001 and adopted the children during this time Connor and Isabella Cruise (28). The two young adults are said to be practicing members of the Scientology faith, including their father Tom listened to. Connor sometimes worked as a DJ and otherwise lives very withdrawn.

Tom Cruise's son Connor Cruise

Instagram / theconnorcruise

Tom Cruise’s son Connor Cruise
Connor Cruise, January 2021

Instagram / theconnorcruise

Connor Cruise, January 2021
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise with their adopted children Connor and Isabella, 1996

ActionPress / REX FEATURES LTD.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise with their adopted children Connor and Isabella, 1996


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
