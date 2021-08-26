New content from late 2021: Kardashian-Jenner clan signs new TV deal – entertainment

The Kardashian-Jenner clan migrates to the Disney offerings Hulu and Star. Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com





The Kardashians continue on TV. As the clan announced, new content will be available from next year on the Disney streaming services Hulu and Star.

After the deal is before the deal! For about three months it has been clear that the reality TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, which has been running since 2007 on US broadcaster E! will be set. But so far it was unclear how and whether it will continue for the Kardashians on TV. Now there is the answer: a multi-year exclusive contract with the Disney streaming service Hulu will wash fresh money into the coffers of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. According to initial media reports, this has now also been confirmed by the head of the family, Kris Jenner (65), via Twitter.









“I’m excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star,” said Jenner. The star is the not yet launched, international offshoot of the US service Hulu, which can be seen by Disney + customers outside the United States. Even Khloé (36) and Kourtney Kardashian (41) announced the agreement on their accounts, but without further comments. It is still unclear which series or shows will be produced. The US media do not expect the first new content to appear until the end of next year.





