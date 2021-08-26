Naya Rivera (†): Father George remembers the last call from his daughter

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Naya Rivera’s father warned her about the lake +++ Phil Collins ex-wife Orianne justifies himself +++ Chris Pratt shows private recordings from his life with Katherine Schwarzenegger +++ Jason Sudeikis angry and injured about his ex’s relationship.

June 11, 2021



Naya Rivera’s father remembers the last conversation



During a boat trip with her son Josey on Lake Piru off Los Angeles last summer, Naya Rivera fell into the water and never appeared. While the then four-year-old was found sleeping on the boat, there was no trace of his mother. After days of searching, the 33-year-old’s body was recovered. Her death plunged the fans of the actress, who was best known for her role in the hit series “Glee”, into deep mourning.

However, the loss was even more tragic for her family. “I miss her every day,” explains her father, George Rivera, 64, in an interview with People magazine today. He remembers the last FaceTime call his daughter made on the day she disappeared, July 8, 2020. “She always talked to me about her ideas,” said George. “And she wanted to swim with Josey in the middle of the lake.” When his eldest told him that the boat had no anchor, he quickly realized that this was not a good idea. He saw the wind and was filled with an uneasy feeling. “I kept telling her, ‘Don’t get out of the boat! Don’t get out of the boat! It will drift off when you’re in the water.'” After about three minutes, the call broke off. “It broke my heart,” admits the 64-year-old, who could only stare at the statue of his daughter with sunglasses and a baseball cap sitting on the boat. His gut feeling should be confirmed. A later autopsy report revealed that Naya Rivera drowned from exhaustion while helping son Josey back on board.

June 10, 2021



Phil Collins ex-wife comments on the mud fight



Phil Collins, 70, and ex-wife Orianne had an incredible mud fight over the past few months. While the music legend accused her of cheating on him with a younger man, she locked him out of his own mansion and publicly claimed he stopped washing and smelly. In a TV interview at an event in Las Vegas, Orianne Cevey now comments on the incidents. “It was very hard for me because I was with one person for 26 years,” explains the 47-year-old. You have experienced ups and downs. “We broke up and got divorced and then we got back together and it didn’t work. And that’s sad.” However, he is still the father of her children and she loves him and “he will always be part of my life”.

Orianne also shows regret that “everything got out of hand”, she thinks it should have stayed in the family today. “But hopefully everything will calm down and everyone will be happy again and live their lives. I think that’s the most important thing.” She has found love again with the 31-year-old musician Thomas Bates, works as his manager. “It’s super frustrating because I’m labeled a bitch in history and I’m not,” the jewelry designer justifies, emphasizing: “I’m a good person and I’m very generous and have been my whole life .. . I took care of children out of my own pocket for 21 years. I work for free … I sacrifice my time, my energy. “

June 9, 2021



Chris Pratt raves about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, but then …



Chris Pratt, 41, is wonderfully down-to-earth on Instagram. The actor not only seems to like to target his colleagues on the film set, but also his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31. The two have been married since 2019 and will celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday (June 8, 2021). But the prank that Pratt plays on his wife that day seems to cause a row.

The “Guardians Of The Galaxy” actor and the author enjoy their second wedding anniversary very casually at the kitchen table with fries and burgers delivered. In his Instagram story, the 41-year-old then films how Katherine leaves the room to look after their daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. “I’m going to finish her burger … she’s going to be so mad,” laughs Pratt into the camera. And indeed: he eats his wife’s burger and shortly thereafter shows a disappointed Katherine.

Of course, that’s just a loving tease. Just the day before, Pratt had revealed what he loves about his wife. “Your smile, your patience, your bravery. Your devotion as a mother, as a wife, your faith. Your laugh, even at inappropriate times, like a funeral or something. It’s pretty contagious,” said Pratt. With so much love, the 41-year-old can certainly allow himself a joke or two.

June 8, 2021



Jason Sudeikis “Still Heartbroken”



Jason Sudeikis, 45, appears to be still struggling with the breakup with ex Olivia Wilde, 37. Meanwhile, she’s already happily dating again – with Harry Styles, 27, who is ten years younger than him, and the actor shouldn’t like that at all. “Jason is still heartbroken about Olivia and Harry’s relationship,” a Hollywood star acquaintance told Page Six. “The two are growing closer and closer together and he’s still extremely hurt and, to be honest, a little angry too.”

All three are currently in London. While Jason Sudeikis is in front of the camera for a new season of the “Apple TV +” series “Ted Lasso” in the British capital, Harry Styles is shooting his new film “My Policeman” there. Olivia Wilde, meanwhile, should stay with her two children, Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4, from her marriage to her ex in the metropolis and spend as much time as possible with her new boyfriend. Last week the two lovebirds were spotted having a leisurely lunch and a walk afterwards. The singer and actress are said to have been a couple since October 2020 – even though the separation from Sudeikis only became official a month later after seven years.

June 7, 2021



Vin Diesel: Instagram post in honor of Paul Walker



It has been eight years since Paul Walker, † 40, died in a car accident, and the actor has not been forgotten to this day. One of his best friends in particular, “Fast and Furious” colleague Vin Diesel, 53, regularly recalls his time with Walker. The actor now shares a touching snapshot of himself and his film partner on Instagram. In the picture, Walker and Diesel are sitting together laughing, both wearing black sunglasses. When looking at the photo, the 53-year-old felt “emotions, determination and infinite gratitude”, writes Vin Diesel.

He further explains that Walker’s daughter Meadow, 22, sent him the beautiful snapshot. The two have a very good relationship, the actor is even the model’s godfather. “Eternal brotherhood is a blessing that goes beyond mere words,” writes Diesel, noticeably moved under the picture. Finally, he finds hopeful words for his future and for the upcoming premiere of the ninth “Fast and Furious” film: “I hope I make you proud”.

Joshua Jackson makes a love letter to Jodie Turner-Smith



Oops! In a public declaration of love from Joshua Jackson, 42, to Jodie Turner-Smith, 34, a typo has crept in – which the wife of the “Dawson’s Creek” actor promptly corrects. On Twitter, Jackson raves about his wife’s current photo shoots. “May I take a moment and note that my wife was absolutely brilliant in her photo shoots this year,” the 42-year-old wrote in a tweet.

Instead of the English “note” for “anmerken”, the actor forgets the last letter and instead writes “not” – in German “nicht”. An embarrassing mistake, because Jodie Turner-Smith corrects it directly in a separate tweet. Her husband takes it easy: “Spelling or not – I’m right”.

