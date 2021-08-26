Natalie Portman privately: THAT almost destroyed the career of the “Star Wars” icon

Natalie Portman is one of the most versatile character actors in the film industry. She plays what she likes – even if it offends her. Find out what else there is to know about the Hollywood star here.

Beautiful, delicate and talented – with these attributes will be Natalie Portman gladly titled. But the actress is more than just a stereotypical Hollywood star and testimonial. She has her own mind and enforces it. She doesn’t care if it could harm her career.

Natalie Portman always wanted to be an actress

Natalie Portman has proven that beauty alone does not count in Hollywood. Neta-Lee Hershlag, as the actress’s real name is called, prefers to take the uncomfortable path and also opted for roles that no one would have initially thought of her. The media said she was too elfin. But she goes her way because she loves to act. “I loved performing and auditioning very early on, and was fascinated by the theater. At first it wasn’t so much films that impressed me, it was stage plays that I had seen that I wanted to take part in,” Natalie Portman told im Interview with “TZ”.

Breakthrough with “Léon – The Professional”: That’s why her parents had something to complain about

But the casting for the film “Léon – The Professional” by Luc Besson should open the doors to Hollywood for her. In the film, at the age of 13, she plays the orphan Mathilda, who meets the professional killer Léon (Jean Reno). Her parents, her Israeli father Avner Hershlag, a gynecologist, and her mother Shelley Stevens, an artist, almost ruined her dream. Because in the script, for example, there was a scene where Mathilda bathes naked. Natalie’s parents demanded that the scene be canceled. Luc Besson did that too. But she was still sure of her Lolita image. As Natalie Portman said, she even got lewd messages later.

This role almost cost Natalie Portman her film career

She remained true to herself and showed a skillful hand in choosing roles. For example, she played Anne Frank on Broadway. But she also decided to play Queen Amidala in the “Star Wars” trilogy. This role made her known to a mass audience, but at the same time almost cost her her career, as she revealed in “New Yorker Magazine”. “Star Wars came out and everyone thought I was a terrible actress. I was in the biggest hit movie of the decade and no director wanted to work with me after that.”

He saved Natalie Portman from collapse

But her good friend, the late director Mike Nicholls, asked Anthony Minghella if he would cast her in “Could Mountain”. He in turn recommended the native Israeli Tom Tykwer and that’s how the Wachowski brothers became aware of her. You finally cast Natalie Portman in “V for Vendetta”. She also shaved off her hair for the role. You could understand that as a new start in your professional life! She then took part in the relationship drama “Hautnah” by Nicholls, which earned her her first Oscar nomination and the first Golden Globe.

Films and Awards: Natalie Portman awarded for “Black Swan”

But she received the golden boy in 2011 for her performance as Nina Sayers in the psychological thriller “Black Swan” by Darren Aronofsky. For the role, she trained herself to be an athletic body through ballet and swimming and lost ten pounds. She was so absorbed in her role that she even kept turning with broken ribs and even ended up barely eating anything. She received her third Oscar nomination two years later for the film “Jackie”.

Natalie Portman has now successfully shaken off the “Star Wars” curse. In recent years she has shone in other films such as “Vox Lux” or “Lucy in The Sky”. She was also able to show her comedic side in films, but also on “Saturday Night Live” on US television. Your rapeseed is legendary. It is also part of the Marvel Universe. She soon becomes a superhero herself and will mime the female Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.









Natalie Portman also works as a director and film producer

In addition to acting, she published a book, produced films and also acted as a director. She directed the film adaptation of the biography “A Story of Love and Darkness” by the Israeli writer Oz Amon. Natalie Portman also plays in it and embodies the depressed mother of the author. That she decided to do this has something to do with her origins.

Origin of Natalie Portman: Israel means a lot to the actress

Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem. She only moved to the USA with her parents when she was three years old. In New York she went to a Jewish elementary school. Although she does not strictly practice the Jewish faith herself, she is still firmly attached to the Land of Israel. She also has two citizenships, American and Israeli. Her Israeli citizenship was to be denied last because she did not personally accept the “Jewish Nobel Prize”.

Natalie Portman is a staunch vegan and activist

She wanted to use the prize money to support women’s movements. Natalie Portman is generally very involved. She advocates women’s rights, environmental protection and veganism. She lives vegan herself. At the age of eight, she decided to eat only a vegetarian diet after seeing a chicken being tortured at a conference with her father. During her first pregnancy, the book “Eating Animals” made her eat only plant-based products.

She also shows her activism on the film set. As a vegan, she does not wear clothing made from animal materials. Sometimes she refuses to put on leather clothes for a scene until she is offered a vegan alternative.

Natalie Portman even puts her film career on the back burner for training

Although she loves her job, education is even more important to the Hollywood star. That’s why she’d rather study for her graduation than go to the “Star Wars” premiere. She should be gifted. At school she had won the semifinals of the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair. Her work was published in the Journal of Chemical Education. Later, her ambition made it to the elite Harvard University, where she studied psychology. She also worked on a thesis on neuropsychology.

Highly gifted elite student? Natalie Portman is a language genius

She also studied at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. She is also a linguist. In addition to her mother tongues, New Hebrew and English, she should also speak Spanish, French, some German and Japanese. Jimmy Fallon once referred to her as the “human Wikipedia” because she knows so much.

Mother and wife: Natalie Portman is privately married to Benjamin Millepied

Unlike on film sets or in public, Natalie Portman doesn’t talk much about her private life. Natalie Portman has long since found her dream man – on the set of “Black Swan”. There she fell in love with the dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The couple has been married since 2012. They have two children together. Son Aleph was born in 2011 and six years later her daughter Amalia completed the family happiness.

Natalie Portman in a private profile

Name: Neta-Lee Hershlag

Artist name Natalie Portman

Birthday: 06/09/1981

Place of birth: Jerusalem

Star sign Gemini

Height: 1.60 m

Relationship status: married to Benjamin Millepied (since 2012)

Children: son Aleph (* 2011) and daughter Amalia (* 2017)

Natalie Portman up Instagram

