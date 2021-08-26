Natalie Portman Films: These are our favorites

by Natalja Fischer



From science fiction to drama to thriller: We have put together our favorite films by the multi-award-winning actress Natalie Portman. Worth watching!

Natalie Portman’s acting career began at the age of 13 when the success of her first film “Léon – The Professional” suddenly pushed her into the limelight. This was followed by other roles in a wide variety of films from science fiction comedies (“Mars Attacks!”) To dramas (“Everywhere, just not here”) to thrillers (“Black Swan”) – and not to forget big blockbusters (” Starwars”). We have put together a selection of the most exciting, funniest and most interesting films for you here.

Mars Attacks!



In “Mars Attacks!” the earth will be invaded by Martians whose goal is to wipe out all of humanity. The President of the USA (Jack Nicholson) wants to give the Martians a peaceful welcome first, but quickly realizes their terrible intentions and their cruel sense of humor. the black comedy by Tim Burton has now achieved cult status with many film lovers. Natalie Portman plays the president’s daughter in the strip – alongside various Hollywood greats such as Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Everywhere, just not here



Adele August (Susan Sarandon) leaves her old life and husband behind to start a new life in Beverly Hills. She only takes her 14-year-old daughter Ann (Natalie Portman) with her to the new city. She is not at all enthusiastic about having to give up her old life and it relaxes complex mother-daughter drama. For her portrayal of the rebel daughter, Portman received her first Golden–Globe– nomination.

Star Wars I-III



Who does not know the saga of stars, where good and bad compete against each other in a galaxy far, far away? The Jedi Knights are the keepers of peace in this galaxy and fight with lightsabers against their bitter enemies, the Sith. Natalie Portman plays Queen Padmé, mother of Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker. To this day, the hype is around Heroic saga big and the numerous awards of the Star Wars films also include several Oscars.

V for Vendetta



Fans of comic films and dystopias will get their money’s worth here: In “V for Vendetta” he fights masked resistance fighters “V” (Hugo Weaving) against the totalitarian rulers in England. Any means is right for him to overthrow them – including terror and violence. But does the end justify every means? The initiated Evey (Natalie Portman) doubts the legitimacy of the terrorist acts. Good dialogues, an exciting story and a great cast make the film very worthwhile many years after it was released.

Black Swan



Ballet dancer Nina’s dream comes true when she gets the lead role in Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake”. But Nina soon notices how the pressure increases massively and the rehearsals become a nightmare. The young dancer is increasingly developing paranoid traits and the lines between them are blurring for the audience too Dream, reality and imagination. Natalie Portman has received numerous film awards for her portrayal as a dancer Nina, including the Oscar for best actress, the Golden Globe and the British Academy Film Award.

Jackie: The first lady



The murder of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, suddenly changes the life of Jackie Kennedy (Natalie Portman). The film tells about Life of the First Lady in the days after the attack. The narrative framework for Pablo Larraín’s film was provided by a famous interview Jackie Kennedy gave to Life magazine a week after her husband was murdered. The film was nominated for 100 film awards.

