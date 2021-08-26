Matt Damon turned down “Avatar” and turned down 10% of the proceeds

07/10/2021 10:34 am

Hollywood star Matt Damon decided against a role in James Cameron’s mega blockbuster “Avatar”.

The 50-year-old actor revealed in an interview that he was offered a part in James Cameron’s mega-hit from 2009. The filmmaker even promised him ten percent of the income as part of his paycheck – but Damon turned it down, which is why he lost a huge fortune.

The Hollywood star could have had the equivalent of around 200 million euros. Speaking to Deadline, Matt Damon revealed, “I was offered a little movie called ‘Avatar’ and James Cameron offered me 10 percent of the proceeds. I will go down in history as the actor who turned down the largest sum of money. ”The sum would have increased significantly today.









“Avatar” grossed $ 2.8 billion

“Avatar” has just returned to the top of the most successful films of all time: With a worldwide grossing of almost 2.85 billion US dollars, the science fiction film “Avatar” again topped the list of the most successful films according to statista.com of all time – twelve years after its appearance.

The reason was a re-release in Chinese cinemas in spring 2021. The comic book adaptation “Avengers: Endgame” slipped to number 2 – with 2.797 billion. After its theatrical release in 2019, the film went from 0 to number one in the ranking.

Matt Damon was jealous of Ben Affleck

It was only recently that Matt Damon’s childhood friend Ben Affleck revealed that his buddy was quite jealous of his acting career to begin with. The two Hollywood stars grew up together in Boston, and with ‘Good Will Hunting’ they made their breakthrough together. Years earlier, Ben was the first to land a role, which apparently only made Matt more ambitious. Affleck said: “I liked the series [‚The Voyage of the Mimi‘] and it did two things. Firstly, I developed a deep love and affection for the arts and crafts; secondly, it made Matt Damon so incredibly jealous that he began a career in cinema. I’m responsible for that. “

