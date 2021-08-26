Saturday, August 28, 2021
Matt Damon turned down “Avatar” and turned down 10% of the proceeds

By Sonia Gupta
© IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

07/10/2021 10:34 am

Hollywood star Matt Damon decided against a role in James Cameron’s mega blockbuster “Avatar”.

The 50-year-old actor revealed in an interview that he was offered a part in James Cameron’s mega-hit from 2009. The filmmaker even promised him ten percent of the income as part of his paycheck – but Damon turned it down, which is why he lost a huge fortune.

The Hollywood star could have had the equivalent of around 200 million euros. Speaking to Deadline, Matt Damon revealed, “I was offered a little movie called ‘Avatar’ and James Cameron offered me 10 percent of the proceeds. I will go down in history as the actor who turned down the largest sum of money. ”The sum would have increased significantly today.





Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
