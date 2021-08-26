Saturday, August 28, 2021
Kim Kardashian West plans to release swimwear

Kim Kardashian West is said to be planning to launch a swimwear collection soon.

Her next products to appear will be swimwear under her Skims brand. That suggested the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” beauty.

The brunette beauty revealed on her account on Twitter: “Coming soon”. This after a fan tweeted “Swimberly” about her planned swimwear.

However, the 40-year-old businesswoman did not provide any further details about her swimwear plans




Because: She was recently invited to design the official underwear and loungewear for the American Olympic and Para-Olympic team.

Kim Kardashian launched Skims in 2019

Kim Kardashian launched Skims back in September 2019. She knew from the start what she wanted to achieve with the shapewear brand. Emma Grede, who is the founding partner of the reality star’s shapewear brand, revealed in an interview with the British “ELLE”: “Skims was Kim’s idea because she made her own shapewear at the time […] She had a very clear idea of ​​it. “

the essentials in brief

  • Kim Kardashian plans to launch a swimwear brand.
  • The celebrity reveals this on the social media platform Twitter.

