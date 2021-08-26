Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsKate Winslet doesn't want to do any more sex scenes in the...
News

Kate Winslet doesn’t want to do any more sex scenes in the future!

By Vimal Kumar
0
58




Kate Winslet (45) will probably keep her clothes on in the future! The actress has been an indispensable part of the film industry for over 20 years. She achieved great fame especially through her leading role in the classic film Titanic. Especially her nude scene, in which she is drawn by co-actor Leonardo DiCaprio (46), was remembered by many viewers. In other productions as well, such as “The Reader”, she sometimes appeared undressed. But that’s probably over now – Kate Winslet doesn’t want to do any more nude scenes in the future!

In an interview with The New York Times spoke Kate Winslet about her role in the recent series “Mare of Easttown” and her sex scene in it. At the age of 45 she still shot such a sequence – but it should have been her last! “I think my days with nude scenes are numbered. I just don’t feel that comfortable anymore,” she admitted. Nevertheless, she emphasized: “Actually, it’s not even a matter of age. It just kind of comes to the point where people say, ‘Oh, here she’s naked again!'”

Still sat down Kate with her last sex scene, she strongly advocates body positivity. In the same interview, the native of Britain said that she had forbidden those responsible to cut or retouch her stomach from the scene. In doing so, she wanted to ensure more reality.




Kate Winslet, actress
Kate Winslet, British actress
Emma Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2017 Oscars


Previous articleUS infrastructure law: Bitcoin lobby fails in Washington
Next articleCaitlyn (Bruce) Jenner net worth 2021 – rich, rich, Caitlyn (Bruce) Jenner!
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv