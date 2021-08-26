Kate Winslet doesn’t want to do any more sex scenes in the future!

Kate Winslet (45) will probably keep her clothes on in the future! The actress has been an indispensable part of the film industry for over 20 years. She achieved great fame especially through her leading role in the classic film Titanic. Especially her nude scene, in which she is drawn by co-actor Leonardo DiCaprio (46), was remembered by many viewers. In other productions as well, such as “The Reader”, she sometimes appeared undressed. But that’s probably over now – Kate Winslet doesn’t want to do any more nude scenes in the future!

In an interview with The New York Times spoke Kate Winslet about her role in the recent series “Mare of Easttown” and her sex scene in it. At the age of 45 she still shot such a sequence – but it should have been her last! “I think my days with nude scenes are numbered. I just don’t feel that comfortable anymore,” she admitted. Nevertheless, she emphasized: “Actually, it’s not even a matter of age. It just kind of comes to the point where people say, ‘Oh, here she’s naked again!'”

Still sat down Kate with her last sex scene, she strongly advocates body positivity. In the same interview, the native of Britain said that she had forbidden those responsible to cut or retouch her stomach from the scene. In doing so, she wanted to ensure more reality.









