Johnny Depp: Big win over Amber Heard in court – entertainment

The libel suit against Johnny Depp’s ex-wife will go to court. Photo: DFree / Shutterstock





The defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp’s ex-wife will go to court – although Amber Heard previously tried to convince the US court to dismiss the lawsuit.

Great success for Johnny Depp (58): The defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard (35) is not dismissed, as a judge from Virginia decided on Tuesday according to “USA Today”. That means the case will go to court next year. Presiding judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard’s third motion to dismiss the case for a variety of reasons.









Heard had tried to dismiss the lawsuit against himself, citing the judgment of a London judge. In London, Depp had sued the editor of the tabloid “The Sun” for defamation. There the court concluded that it would be legitimate to refer to the actor as a “wife bully” as the vast majority of Heard’s allegations could be proven.

Libel suits against “The Sun” and Heard are not identical

Based on this ruling, Heard wanted to prevent the Virginia trial. There, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star had sued them in March 2019 for defamation for $ 50 million. The US judge has now come to the conclusion that the two cases cannot be compared with each other – so the lawsuit should come to court.

Depp is said to be “very pleased” with the court’s decision, as his lawyer said. It marks a huge victory for the actor in the War of the Roses with Heard, who flared up during their divorce in 2016.





