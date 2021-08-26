John Krasinski raves about his father-in-law

The 40-year-old actor, who is married to colleague Emily Blunt, recently finished filming the second season of ‘Jack Ryan’ in London and loved spending time with his beloved father-in-law, who lives in the British metropolis. Speaking of his experience while filming, John said on the show ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, “My favorite part of the day was getting back to my father-in-law. By the way, my father-in-law is the greatest person ever. He’s got him Greatest accent and he’s so passionate about everything, so he said, ‘What were you doing today, Johnny?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, you know, I ran over a pair of rooftops and then a man jumps into the Thames.’ “Krasinski then imitated Emily Blunt’s father, using his best British accent. The Hollywood star recalled: “He was like, ‘Really ?! This is absolutely wonderful! Nice for you. This is fantastic! Fantastic.'”







