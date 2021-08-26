J.Lo and Ben Affleck on Capri: In this alley, every celebrity is class – people

Welcome to the catwalk for luxury and love!

Via Camerelle! A typical Italian stone road – somewhat steep and bumpy, centuries old. It is one of the most popular promenades in the world for the rich and famous!

When the red sun sinks into the sea near Capri, you can see Hollywood stars strolling along here.





This look shows: Even after 17 years, Bennifer’s love has been rekindledPhoto: ugpix



Pop star Jennifer Lopez (52) for example: On Wednesday, she drank a coffee with her new love Ben Affleck (48) in the bar “La Pompeiana” (from 5 euros, Pizza Magherita costs 20 euros).

Three years ago, the Latin Queen caused a great crowd! At that time she was still on the road with A-Rod (46), visited the In-Italian “Amore” – the couple separated in April.

Here, on Via Camerelle, you can of course also find all the luxury boutiques – Armani, Versace and Valentino.





Via Camerelle at nightPhoto: Getty Images



Capri became famous for its simple, rural charm.

A photo of Brigitte Bardot (now 86), taken during a visit in the 1960s, became a symbol of the island’s easy summer lifestyle. Bardot went barefoot – and simply cut off her trousers that were too long in the heat. So she created her own capri pants.





Acting diva Brigitte Bardot (86) in Via Camerelle. In 1963 she shot the love story “Contempt” on Capri. Her tic: she either wore no shoes or thin sandalsPhoto: Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images



Back then the island was an insider tip. Little night life, but more nature, naturalness. Those days are long gone.







Anyone who stays here in the “Quisisana” pays 2000 euros. For a single room. For a night.

The hotel was built as a sanatorium in 1845 by the Scottish doctor George Clark. Thirteen years later it became a guesthouse, later it became a hotel.

The classic Schlager has to be rewritten: When the holiday budget sinks into the hotel at Capri …

The legendary Carpi sandals

Anyone who leaves the island of Capri without their traditional sandals has not actually been on the island.

Audrey Hepburn († 63), Sophia Loren (86) and Jackie Kennedy († 64) all owned a pair – the legendary Capri sandals! They are the best place to walk over the stone pavement.





The “Dalia” model for women costs 75 euros. The special? Gold-colored leatherPhoto: Cuccurullo Capri Sandals



They were created on today’s luxury mile Via Camerelle: In 1946, cobbler Camedeo Canfora created the airy answer to high heels and men’s shoes for the island in his little Bottega. Incidentally, the typical Capri look includes half-height fisherman’s trousers (pantalone pescatore).