Saturday, August 28, 2021
News

“It hurt so much”: Camila Cabello suffered a lot from bodyshaming

By Arjun Sethi
Camila Cabello (24) gives a deep insight into her emotional world! The musician had to cope with a lot of criticism in recent months: After photos showed the singer in a bikini, nasty comments rained about her body. The “Havana” interpreter has already defended herself against the hate – and assured her that she will feel right at home. But the whole thing went well Camila not past without a trace: Now she revealed how much the bodyshaming hurt her!

In an interview with Bustle the 24-year-old now spoke about the difficult time. After reading the headlines about her body, she was not doing well, she recalled: “It hurt so much. I felt so insecure all day!” Camilla went on to say that at the time she had the feeling that her whole attitude towards food had changed.

Shortly afterwards, however, she decided to address the topic online – this step changed a lot: “I felt so liberated!” Camilla went on to say that her insecurities had decreased afterwards. Today she does not want to let such paparazzi photos or reviews get her down any more.




Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
