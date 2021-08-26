Hot learning phase: Kim Kardashian craps in a bikini for law school

For many students, the learning phase means: sitting at the desk for hours in sweatpants and eating lots of fast food – not so for Kim Kardashian!

The reality star presents himself diligently learning on Instagram, but at the same time fries in the sun in a tight string bikini.

Timpani can be so beautiful.

Kim Kardashian has just announced that she is taking a temporary break from business to concentrate fully on her law studies. And so the 40-year-old reality TV beauty and successful entrepreneur seems to be serious: On her Instagram account, she shares several photos that she shows while studying for her next exams.









However, a Kardashian sister has moved the drumming outside. “Learning in the sun”, writes the quadruple mom about three snapshots that she shows in a tight string bikini at a table full of index cards, books and notes.

School press like the Kardashians?

The fans like it: In the comments, the heart eye and flame emojis pile up. And not only the followers are enthusiastic. “What law school is that, question for a friend? LOL,” jokes Jonathan Cheban, a close friend of the Kardashian clan and also a reality TV star.

Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer

Kim Kardashian has been studying law since 2019. If all goes well, she will be admitted to the bar in 2022. Her long-term goal: to actively shape a reform of US criminal law. Among other things, the still-wife of Kanye West wants to campaign for the abolition of the death penalty.

With her desire to become a lawyer, Kim follows in the footsteps of her late father Robert, who was also a lawyer.

