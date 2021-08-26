A Hollywood love story
Happy Birthday, Nicole Kidman! The ‘Moulin Rouge’ actress will celebrate her 54th birthday on June 20, 2021. It can be assumed that she will celebrate it together with her husband Keith Urban, because the two have been happy for almost two decades. From the first meeting and rehearsals to the birth of their daughters, read the chronology of their love here.
Love at first sight – or is it?
Four years after divorcing Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman first met Keith Urban at the 2005 G’Day USA gala. Whether it was love at first sight between the two Australians or not, the couple still disagree. “I said to him: ‘You didn’t fall in love with me at first sight, you didn’t even notice me.’ And he says, ‘Yes, it happened, but I didn’t let it happen,’ ”Kidman joked on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show in 2013. Urban told his version of the story in an interview with Oprah Winfrey: “It slid across the room, it was literally floating. I don’t know how she did it. It was like another world. And she wasn’t taken, so I thought I’d just go over to her and say hello. ”
He didn’t answer for FOUR months
Whether love at first sight or not, the two understood each other from the very first moment. But Urban let Kidman fidget afterwards. “I remember thinking I was totally in love with him and he doesn’t care about me at all,” Kidman revealed to Ellen DeGeneres. “He hasn’t called in four months.”
Keith is the one!
On her 38th birthday in 2005, Kidman realized that Urban was the one. “He was standing on my porch in New York with gardenias at 5am. That’s when I thought, ‘This is the man I hope to marry,’ ”she recalled in People magazine. The couple then traveled to the location of the legendary Woodstock Festival. “It was pretty intense. I was sure at that point that he was the love of my life. Maybe it’s because I’m deeply romantic or because I’m an actress. Or I just have a strong belief and thought, ‘Ok, here it is.’ ”
The dream wedding
The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on June 26, 2006 in Manly, Australia. Their love may seem like a whirlwind romance to some, but it all felt perfect and right to Kidman. “I’m spontaneous,” she said in a 2014 interview. “I like to marry someone first and then get to know them better. I know that sounds incredibly strange. But for me it’s a natural process. ” The wedding church was filled with 1,000 flickering candles. Celebrities like Russell Crowe, Baz Luhrmann and Naomi Watts experienced the romantic festival live.
The big test
But just a few months after the big day, Kidman and Urban’s luck was put to the test. He spent three months in rehab trying to get over his addiction problems. It was his third withdrawal attempt. “I almost broke my marriage. It’s a miracle she survived, ”he said in 2016 in Rolling Stone. According to his own account, the country singer owes the fact that he finally got clean to his wife: “Meeting her, falling in love with her and starting a relationship with her saved me – in retrospect.”
Love grows with the challenge
However, after Urban rehab, Kidman first had to learn to live with someone who was fighting his demons. “I am ready to accompany him on this journey. We both take our relationship very seriously and for me it was just another turn in my life. It was very, very painful, but we made it anyway, ”Kidman said in 2013 on Vanity Fair. “I hope that gives people a little hope in the same situation.”
It’s a girl!
On July 7, 2008, the Australian couple welcomed a girl named Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. Sunday was Urban’s first baby, while Kidman already had two adopted children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Cruise.
More children?
Kidman and Urban’s second daughter, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, was born to a surrogate mother on December 28, 2010. The actress later announced that she was struggling to get pregnant but would have loved to have more offspring with Urban. “I wish I had met him much earlier and had more children with him,” she said in an interview. “But that is no longer possible. If I had had two more children with him, it would have been wonderful. ”
Your marriage secret
Over the years, the couple have learned a few tricks to further strengthen their relationship. During a Q&A at the Country Radio Seminar, Urban said, “Someone once said, ‘If your marriage is not your priority, you are not married.’ And I thought, ‘That applies to me completely. As long as it’s my priority, everything else works too. If I don’t do that, it’s … Jenga. ‘”
A peaceful life
The couple live with their two daughters (ten and twelve) in Nashville, Tennessee, and lead a quiet life away from the paparazzi. Earlier this year, the family made a rare appearance together on the virtual Golden Globes when Kidman was nominated for “Best Actress in a Miniseries” for ‘Undoing’. At the end of the month, she and Urban celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. We congratulate!
