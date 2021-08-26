Saturday, August 28, 2021
News

"Good content": Paul Janke now has an OnlyFans account

By Arjun Sethi
Will there soon be hotter snapshots of Paul Janke (39)? Blondes like to show what they have on social media and in this way delight their community again and again with sexy pictures that put their muscles in the limelight. He was also active as a professional stripper and toured all over Germany with the Chippendales. Now the former Bachelor has also registered with OnlyFans.

In an interview with Prominent! he told former Bachelor in Paradise participants that he found OnlyFans exciting because everything is allowed there. “You can show anything you want”the man from Hamburg protested. For around 13 euros a month, fans will in future be able to see exclusive photos of the star candidate. Committed to it Paul even a professional photographer to offer his subscribers good content.

But how far would it go Paul go to the platform to satisfy your followers? “When you see someone playing around down there and sticking something up their ass and so on … [Das] is really going too far for me, “explained the 39-year-old. “I don’t think I would ever show my little piece. My best little piece. […] I think that is none of the public’s business “, the Mallorca-based TV star described his OnlyFans content.




Paul Janke, the original Bachelor
Paul Janke, ex-Bachelor
Paul Janke, ex-Bachelor


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
