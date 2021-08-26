From Lady Diana to Rihanna: 24 white dresses that competed with the LBD

Lady Diana, Rihanna & Co. love the Little White Dress

The little black dress – or LBD – has long since found its place in wardrobes. But its lesser-known counterpart, the LWD (yes, that’s the little white dress), shouldn’t be ignored either.

The little black dress has certainly attracted more attention over the years. Audrey Hepburn, for example, wore a Givenchy LBD in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, which immediately became a legend – and thus a crucial moment in the star’s style history. But Hepburn also wore some notable white dresses.

Her screen colleague Marilyn Monroe wore one of the most famous LWDs of all time in the classic “The Seven Year Itch” from 1955, while Elizabeth Taylor became famous in a white chiffon midi dress with a belt in “The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”.









Special style moments in white clothes

The Oscar red carpet has also served as the backdrop for some standout white dresses over the years: Mia Farrow wore a white gown and scarf in 1979, Madonna wore a glittery Bob Mackie gown in 1991, and Elizabeth Hurley chose an ornate, figure-hugging Versace dress in 1995 . The following year, the eternal 90s muse Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in a gossamer Calvin Klein slip dress, which she only combined with earrings and a bracelet.

Princess Diana was a fan of both the LBD and the LWD. Her close friend Gianni Versace was behind two of her most elegant mini dresses, with the flattering tank neckline that Lady Di preferred in the mid-1990s. To a concert in 1995, she wore a white Versace tank mini, which was decorated with angular gold details on the straps.

Here VOGUE takes a look back at some formative white dresses and the unique women who wore them.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.co.uk.