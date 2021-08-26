Freedom for Britney Spears? Father wants to resign from guardianship

Jamie Spears, the father of pop singer Britney Spears, has announced in a court statement that he will step down as guardian. At the right time he will do so, according to the document filed with the Superior Court in Los Angeles. The 69-year-old’s condition, however, is a “proper transition” to appoint a new guardian.

Lawyer Mathew Rosengart demands immediate resignation of the father

Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart sees the new development as a great victory for his client. However, he called for Jamie Spears to resign as guardian immediately. Rosengart had applied for his replacement as guardian of the daughter in court in July. Most recently, Rosengart accused Jamie Spears of “shameful and reprehensible attacks” on Britney. He also announced that he would continue to check whether the father had unlawfully enriched his daughter’s assets in recent years.

Jamie Spears – Target “Unjustified” Attacks?

Meanwhile, Jamie Spears’ lawyers stress that the father acted in the best interests of the daughter from the start. In fact, there would be no reason to remove Spears as guardian.





However, he was the target of “unjustified” attacks and wanted to avoid a public fight with his daughter for guardianship.

Britney Spears under guardianship since 2008

US singer Britney Spears has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after she collapsed mentally due to personal and professional problems. At first, Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s wealth and personal affairs. In 2019 he gave up part of his duties, but remained responsible for finances.

#freebritney: Supporters of the singer celebrate the news