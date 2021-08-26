“Fast & Furious”: “The Rock” settles accounts with Vin Diesel

“Jakob” vs. “Hobbs” aka Cena vs. The Rock. After “Fast & Furious 9”, the fans of the action franchise had already wonderfully imagined how the two remaining “Fast & Furious” moments could possibly make an epic return. Because Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was in as “Hobbs” “Fast & Furious” Part 5-8 to see and together with Jason Statham in the offshoot “Hobbs & Shaw“, but the mood in the” Fast “family had long been saddened by the public feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne” The Rock “Johnson. Diesel most recently appeased and claimed that he was shooting” The Rock ” “Fast Five” wanted to push his way to the best possible performance, Dwayne Johnson now reckons with Vin Diesel in a new interview with the “Hollywood Reporter”.

The fact that Diesel wanted to get the best possible performance out of his colleague made Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson “laugh”, as he confirmed in an interview with the “Hollywood Reporter”. “Everyone laughed their way out of it.“However,“ The Rock ”wanted to avoid further comments on Diesel’s statement in the course of the interview.

A clear announcement from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson should make most “Fast & Furious” fans sad: A return to the main franchise for the grand finale seems out of the question. “I wish you the best of luck with Fast & Furious 9. And of course with Fast & Furious 10 and 11 and all other“ Fast ”films that you will make without me,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told him Hollywood Reporter.

