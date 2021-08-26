Fast and Furious: Chronological Order of the Vin Diesel Films

ENTERTAINMENT August 18, 2021 at 11:46 am The “Fast & Furious” saga will soon consist of ten films, a spin-off, short films and a Netflix series. We’ll tell you the chronological order!

This is the order in which you watch the “Fast & Furious” series of films. (Source: TMDb.org)

In 2001 fans could look forward to the first “Fast & Furious” film. It starred Vin Diesel and Paul Walker and hardly anyone would have thought that the car racing film would become one of the greatest action film series of all time.

There are currently nine films in the “Fast” saga and “Fast & Furious 10” will start in international cinemas in April 2023. Vin Diesel will of course return as Dominic Toretto, but future “Fast ans Furious” films will have to do without Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Overview 1: All Fast films by release date Overview 2: All Fast-Films according to content chronology Overview 3: All fast films including short films These fast films are being planned

A film series that was not published chronologically, spin-offs, short films and an animated series could lead to confusion when sorting all Fast films into a correct order. Netzwelt creates help and tells you how to look at all previous and future parts in the correct chronological order.









Overview 1: All Fast films by release date



from The Fast and the Furious (Part 1) to Fast & Furious 8 (Part 8, Original “The Fate of the Furious”), a total of eight films from the Fast series were put into production every two to three years and shown on international screens. The 9th film was then a long time coming, which was due to “Hobbs & Shaw” on the one hand and the corona pandemic on the other.

The most obvious way to watch the series of films is to watch them in the order in which they were released. Since the actions of the films are self-explanatory, as it is mostly about self-contained missions that the main characters around Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) have to fulfill, some will hardly notice that the third part Tokyo drift is a bit out of line in terms of content.

If you decide to view the films after they are released, this is the order in which you can expect Busy 20 hours are:

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Fast & Furious – New model. Original parts. (2009)

Fast & Furious Five (2011)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

Fast & Furious 8 (2016)

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Fast & Furious 9 (2021)

Fast & Furious 10 (April 7, 2023)

Fast & Furious 11 (expected 2024)

The first series in the Fast universe with the title “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers” started in winter 2019. This is a Netflix animation series that can initially be seen more as a subsidiary thread to the main plot. The main character of the series is Toretto’s cousin Tony, who hunts criminals as a car racing spy.

“Fast & Furious 10” is scheduled for April 2023. The film is the first part of a two-part finale. The “Fast & Furious” saga is supposed to end with “Fast & Furious 11”. A start date for part 11 has not yet been set.

