Eva Green is supposed to play Lady Death in Avengers! • Superhero News

According to new rumors, actress Eva Green is in talks about the role of Lady Death in the upcoming “Avengers – Infinity War” and would thus take a central role in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Every day the rumors and news about “The Avengers – Infinity War” roll over. More and more actors are added and more and more new characters should play a role in the film. But this rumor from 4Chan is not only different, but also very interesting: Because the role of Lady Death is central to the whole story about Thanos, who has been pulling the strings in the background since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Because the Titan Thanos has fallen in love with death, embodied in Marvel as a female entity, and tries in his madness to win her heart by trying to destroy the universe. Often he has clashed with the heroes of the earth because of this. So the role of Lady Death is the central reason for everything Thanos actually does. Already at the end of “The Avengers” he spoke of death in the after-credits scene …









So it is very likely that we will see Lady Death in the film and in my opinion Eva Green is a very good choice for the role. As soon as we know more, you will of course find out from us as always!

The focus of “The Avengers – Infinity War” is the Titan Thanos and his search for the six Infinity Stones, powerful artifacts that appeared over the course of three phases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Space Stone in the form of the Tesseract. A stone in Loki’s scepter and meanwhile in the head of the artificial life form Vision. The aether and also the Power Stone integrated in the orb, which was able to prove its destructive power in “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Last we could see the Time Stone in “Doctor Strange”, only one of the stones is missing … Thanos strives for all stones, because the power-hungry Titan knows that possession of all stones not only brings all-encompassing knowledge, but omnipotence over the universe. The wearer of the stone-studded glove can control the fortunes of everyone with the help of his or her thoughts – or extinguish it …

The film launch is currently planned for May 3, 2018.