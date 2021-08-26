Saturday, August 28, 2021
Emma Stone is said to have had a daughter

By Arjun Sethi
Actress Emma Stone first became a mother. She and her boyfriend Dave McCary are said to have become parents to a daughter.

the essentials in brief

  • Actress Emma Stone reportedly gave birth to her baby on March 13th.
  • For her and her fiancé Dave McCary, it is their first child together.

Emma Stone reportedly gave birth to her first child. She and her partner Dave McCary became parents for the first time.




As the US portal “TMZ” reported, the 32-year-old gave birth to her baby on March 13 in the Los Angeles area.

The baby’s gender was initially unknown. But as “People” now knows, Emma Stone’s first child is supposed to be a girl. The couple have not yet commented on the birth of their child.

Emma Stone keeps her private life under wraps

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been a couple for around three years. Even already married, according to rumors. However, the two keep their private life out of the public eye, and the actress did not announce her pregnancy either.

It was only in January that it became public that the Oscar winner was expecting a baby at all. Snapshots showed the actress with an unmistakable baby ball. However, neither Stone nor her partner Dave McCary has officially confirmed the pregnancy.

It remains to be seen whether the couple will comment on their baby’s birth at all.

More on the subject:

Mother pregnancy Emma Stone


