Saturday, August 28, 2021
Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” is summer hit in 2021

By Vimal Kumar
Published: Thursday, 08/26/2021 9:46 AM

The British singer and musician continues his successful course. According to GfK Entertainment, it landed the biggest hit of the summer – a real catchy tune.

Singer Ed Sheeran

© Emmi Korhonen (dpa)

pop

Baden-Baden (AP) – The dance-pop song “Bad Habits” by British superstar Ed Sheeran (30) has been named Germany’s summer hit in 2021. The market research company GfK Entertainment announced on Thursday.




“No song has been more successful in this country in the past few weeks than the energetic catchy tune that has topped the official German single charts four times so far,” it said. The song was also at the top of the charts in Australia, Great Britain, Canada, Austria and other countries.

“Bad Habits” (in German, for example: Bad Habits) bring “this year’s changeable summer exactly to the point”, according to GfK Entertainment. At a time “when many are questioning their habits themselves – or perhaps wanting to consciously live them out again – the song seems to be just right”. Last year Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo landed the summer hit with “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)”.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210826-99-972067 / 2


Vimal Kumar
