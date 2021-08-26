Saturday, August 28, 2021
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announces Aus in the “Fast & Furious” franchise

By Sonia Gupta
After five films
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the world premiere of "Hobbs & Shaw" in July 2019

© Chris Delmas / AFP

During the filming of “Fast & Furious 8” the actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel clashed so much that Johnson is almost completely missing in the ninth part. Now “The Rock” declares that he will not return to the role of Luke Hobbs for the next few films.

“Fast & Furious 9” is currently running in German cinemas. There is almost no trace of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has been part of the regular cast in the role of Agent Hobbs since the fifth part. The spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw” appeared with him in 2019. Now “The Rock” announces that he will not be returning for the upcoming “Fast & Furious” films either.

This was preceded by a dispute with co-star Vin Diesel during the filming of “Fast & Furious 8”. Diesel is said to have teased Johnson there, allegedly to elicit a better acting performance from him. Although the feud was never fully publicized, Diesel and Johnson are rarely seen in scenes together afterwards.




“I wish you all the best”

In a new interview with “The Hollywood Reporter” Johnson and his fellow actress Emily Blunt talk about his new film “Jungle Cruise” – and at the same time comment on the incidents on the “Fast & Furious” set. When asked about Diesel’s comments, Johnson says, “I laughed and I laughed a lot. I think everyone laughed about it. And I’ll leave it at that and wish them all the best. I wish them all the best on ‘Fast 9’ . “

In further conversation, Johnson drops the bomb: “I wish you the best of luck with ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ films they make that will be without me.”

The future of “Hobbs & Shaw” is open

It remains to be seen whether “Hobbs & Shaw 2” will also be put on hold. In the spin-off, “The Rock” plays alongside Jason Statham. In the first part, the duo around Agent Hobbs of the Diplomatic Security Service and outsider Deckard Shaw are together on a terrorist hunt. Actually, the sequel seemed likely after the film ended with a cliffhanger.

source: “The Hollywood Reporter”

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
