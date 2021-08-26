Dwayne Johnson: Cop Looks Just Like The Actor









“The Rock” Shaved Muscle Man: Cop passes by as Dwayne Johnson’s doppelganger

Alabama police officer Eric Fields has been compared to actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for his looks. He himself finds it "funny and flattering". Muscle-packed and with a shaved head – that's how we know the actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson, even more famous under the name "The Rock". A police officer from the US state of Alabama looks very similar to the superstar.

Eric Fields, Patrol Lieutenant in Morgan County, is a minor celebrity in his area because of the physical resemblance. Some residents even explicitly ask to see him, as the police now reported on Facebook. A man approached a colleague from Fields and asked him to meet the police officer who looked like Dwayne Johnson – he was a big fan of the real The Rock.

A policeman makes fans of The Rock happy

Fields did him a favor, visited the man at work, posed for a few photos, and had a chat with his work colleagues. In the end, everyone was enthusiastic: The fan was allowed to meet at least one of his idol’s doubles, and Fields himself found the visit “a blessing”.

In fact, Fields is repeatedly confused with the actor, who achieved worldwide fame through the “Fast & Furious” film series, among other things – although the two actually have nothing to do with each other. Fields, 37, is twelve years younger than Johnson and has been with the Morgan County Police Department for 17 years.

The comparisons don’t bother him

Eric Fields hears the comparisons all the time, but takes them with humor: “I’m called The Rock or Vin Diesel’s illegitimate child,” he says: “I just play along. It’s funny and flattering to me. You can talk to worse people be compared. ” Sometimes he can even be persuaded to imitate the famous actor: “I’m just happy when I can make someone happy and laugh.”

But the similarity to The Rock is not only fun, Fields reports, it also helps him do his job as a policeman better: “We want to be part of the community, not just law enforcement agencies, but neighbors.”

Sources: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office / “al.com“



