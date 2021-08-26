Divorce Called Off? West and Kardashian reconciliation rumors

One of the reasons for the speculation that the ex-couple might give their love a chance after all is probably the fact that Kardashian was recently seen at West’s appearances and supported him. She had flown to Atlanta with their four children so they could spend time with their dad. Together with the children, the 40-year-old also attended a release party for Kanye West’s new album “Donda”, at which the ex-couple presented themselves as partners. Just two weeks earlier, Kim had already attended an album party with their offspring. Kardashian also posted a photo on an Instagram story demonstrating listening to West’s new album in the car.









The fact that the ex-couple showed up again in public caused speculation among fans. So it was puzzled on Twitter whether the two might get back together. While some hope for a love comeback, others praise the support Kardashian offers their ex.

The public support of her husband is not without reason for astonishment. After all, a few months ago it was said that the ex-couple would hardly talk to each other anymore. West was even alleged in March that he had changed his number and told Kardashian that she could only contact him through his security staff.

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, had spoken of their breakup on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, admitting that West “should have a wife who supports and travels with him”. The rapper and the reality star have not yet officially commented on the current development regarding their divorce.