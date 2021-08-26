Daniel Craig: Nobody is as rich as he is

Daniel Craig, here at the Golden Globe Awards, is one of the absolute top earners.

Daniel Craig is the highest paid movie star in the world. It has now been published how much the “James Bond” actor really earns and who follows him on the ranking of top earners.

London. He has the heaviest wallet of all movie stars! Nobody deserves more than Daniel Craig, 53. Now it became known how much the actor really earns from his new projects and why the sum is so extremely high.

According to the “Variety” list, Craig is the absolute top earner. This list features the 17 highest salaries of movie stars for new projects.

Daniel Craig: where does his wealth come from?

Despite falling cinema visits: Hollywood film stars cannot complain with these sums of money. Films that are published on streaming services are generating rising salaries. Netflix, PrimeVideo and Co. pay the actors higher total fees and thus compensate for the lost income the stars would receive through success at the box office.

Daniel Craig owes his current wealth above all to “Knives Out”. Not only the Bond actor, but also fans of the “Knives Out” thriller have every reason to be happy. Recently, Netflix announced the continuation of the series.

The successful film should therefore be followed by two more parts. Part one was already shown successfully in cinemas in 2020 – with Craig in the lead role.









That’s how much Daniel Craig earns

A check for around 17 million euros previously promised entry to the club of Hollywood’s top earners. No big deal for actor Daniel Craig: Netflix is ​​said to have taken a total of 450 million US dollars for the two sequels of the crime thriller “Knives Out”. And the new “Variety” list shows: Of this, 100 million US dollars are supposed to go straight into Daniel Craig’s pocket.





These movie stars are also on the hit list:

Dwayne Johnson “(Red One”), $ 50 million

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”), $ 30 million

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”), $ 25 million

Julia Roberts (“Leave The World Behind”), $ 25 million

Sandra Bullock (“The Lost City Of D”), $ 20 million

Ryan Gosling (“The Gray Man”), $ 20 million

Chris Hemsworth (“Thor: Love And Thunder”), $ 20 million

Brad Pitt (“Bullet Train”) $ 20 million

Michael B. Jordan (“Without Remorse”), $ 15 million

What sums! So Daniel Craig, who even doubles the salary of his successor Dwayne Johnson, has nothing to complain about. Now it is only to be hoped that the sequel to “Knives Out” will be as big a success as its predecessor. (JXR)