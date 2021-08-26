Saturday, August 28, 2021
Cute! Jennifer Aniston raves about her ex-husband Brad Pitt

By Arjun Sethi
70




This appearance by Brad Pitt (57) is fondly remembered by his ex Jennifer Aniston (52)! The two actors were the Hollywood dream couple in the past and cannot be imagined without each other. In 2005, however, the “Fight Club” actor found his new love affair at the side of Angelina Jolie (45), which is why he and the Friends actress went their separate ways. In the meantime, however, the two have apparently overcome their former differences: Jen even highlights the acting performances of her ex in an interview!

During the ten seasons “Friends” had next to Bruce Willis (66) and others too Brad played a guest role in the cult series – and his ex-wife fondly remembers it. In a conversation with Access Hollywood When asked, the 52-year-old revealed which guest appearance she liked best in retrospect: “Mr. Pitt was really great, he was fantastic!”she enthused.

Brad was part of the ninth episode of the eighth “Friends” season called “The Hate Club”. He played Will, the old school friend of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer, 54), who came to visit him for Thanksgiving. However, since leaving high school, Will had had a deep dislike for Ross’ crush Rachel Green (played by Jennifer).




