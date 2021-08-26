Crazy times require special investments, says a tech investor! From Investing.com

Saturday, August 28, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
Investing.com – The meteoric rise since late 2020 is making it increasingly difficult for opponents to condemn the highly volatile cryptocurrency from the outset. Since the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto published a nine-page paper describing the technology in 2009, major players in the financial world, business and politics have been debating whether Bitcoin is the currency of the future, whether it is a currency at all, or rather a risky one, unregulated asset, a gift to organized crime or, as Nouriel Roubini put it, “the mother of all bubbles”.

According to Matt Rockman, one of the founders of the Australian recruitment firm SEEK Ltd., people shouldn’t just ignore the virtues of cryptocurrencies, but should familiarize themselves with the topic. In his opinion, it is precisely the volatility and the associated risks that make the asset class even more attractive for investors.

Bitcoin’s unpredictability is what makes it so appealing

In a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Australian entrepreneur and tech investor Matt Rockman said that virtual assets are a good financial tool to help navigate the “crazy times” caused by central bank money printing. And: cryptocurrencies are also an alternative to.

“Cryptocurrencies are one of the few hedging options that can be kept in a portfolio alongside gold in order to have a certain amount of downside protection in these crazy times.”

Many well-known business and political figures consider investing in the digital asset market to be a risky undertaking due to its unpredictability and lack of regulation. For example, Jake Klein, CEO of the gold mining company Evolution Mining, recently argued that Bitcoin’s volatility would drive investors back into the precious metal.

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, on the other hand, believes that cryptocurrencies represent a “long-term Ponzi scheme” that can last for decades.

Rockman looks at things very differently, however. For him, volatility, government supervision and risks are factors that arouse the interest of investors. Speaking of Bitcoin: The Australian describes it as exciting and scary at the same time, just like “every good technology should be”.




“I think that every professional investor should slowly but surely become involved with cryptocurrencies and find out more about them. Because I don’t think that they will just disappear from the scene again like that.”

Cryptos are like the internet in the 90s

Rockman compared crypto technology to the Internet and drew an interesting parallel. In his opinion, digital assets are exactly at the stage the internet was in the early 90s:

“It’s a great technology, and I think we’ll see a lot more use cases for it in a few years. It feels a lot like the internet in the early 1990s.”

The SEEK co-founder also revealed that he is a crypto investor himself. Rockman has about 3% of its portfolio invested in the emerging market, half of that in Bitcoin and the other half in. He also invested a small part in the meme token.

When asked about future regulation of the crypto sector, Rockman was open. Governments could legislate on the industry, but ultimately, cryptocurrencies will likely regulate themselves.

